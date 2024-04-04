Nation & World News

Russia launches drone attack on Kharkiv that kills 4 people and wounds 12

A Ukrainian regional governor says a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv has killed four people and wounded 12
Two dead bodies lie on the ground after Russian drone strikes on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Two dead bodies lie on the ground after Russian drone strikes on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)
Updated 7 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops launched waves of Shahed drones against the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight, killing four people and wounding 12, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Thursday.

Ukrainian soldiers shot down 11 of the 20 drones Russia launched over Ukraine during the night, the General Staff said.

Three rescuers in Kharkiv were killed when Russia struck a multistory building damaged in an earlier strike, local authorities said. Six people were wounded at that location. Another 14-story building was hit by a drone, killing a 69-year-old woman.

Kharkiv has been a frequent target for Russian troops in recent weeks. The eastern city is close to the border with Russia and has been hit with both ballistic missiles and drones.

A massive missile attack that aimed to significantly damage Ukraine's energy infrastructure plunged most of Kharkiv into darkness, and the situation there is still being stabilized.

“Each manifestation of Russian terror once again proves that the country-terrorist deserves only one thing — a tribunal,” Ukraine’ human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, published on Telegram in response to the attack.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Firefighter's vehicle is seen on fire after Russian drone strikes on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescue workers extinguish the fire of a house which was destroyed after a Russian drone strike on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescue workers extinguish the fire of a house which was destroyed after a Russian drone strike on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Local residents take cover during a Russian drone strike on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescue workers extinguish the fire of a house which was destroyed after a Russian drone strike on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Smoke rises above houses after a Russian drone strike on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The dead body of rescue worker lies on the ground after Russian drone strikes on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Paramedics provide medical help to an injured rescue worker after Russian drone strikes on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The dead body of a rescue worker lies inside the ambulance after Russian drone strikes on residential neighbourhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Rescue workers carry a dead body of their colleague which was killed after Russian drone strikes on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A dead body on rescue worker lies on the ground after Russian drone strikes on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The dead body of rescue worker lies inside the ambulance after Russian drone strikes on residential neighbourhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Family looks on their house which was damaged after a Russian drone strike on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman with her child looks on fire outside of her house which was damaged after a Russian drone strike on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A local woman looks on her house which was damaged after a Russian drone strike on residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

King family to lay wreath in Atlanta marking 56 years since MLK’s death

Credit: Mike Jordan

Social influencer Keith Lee makes a surprise visit to Atlanta

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana helps Georgians with pain, but not all can afford it

Credit: John Spink

Cleanup continues after EF-2 tornado confirmed in Rockdale

Credit: John Spink

Cleanup continues after EF-2 tornado confirmed in Rockdale

Credit: AP

Braves-White Sox postponed Wednesday because of rain and snow
The Latest

Credit: AP

Shohei Ohtani hits first home run for Dodgers, who beat Giants 5-4 for 3-game sweep
14m ago
THE LATEST
Food aid charity demands independent investigation of Israeli strikes
29m ago
People jump into the sea to escape raging ferry fire in Gulf of Thailand. All 108 on...
30m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Two tornadoes confirmed overnight in Georgia, including EF-2 in Rockdale
Amazon co-founder gives millions to help Atlanta immigrants, Hispanics
Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024