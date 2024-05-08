Nation & World News

Report says Chiefs' Rashee Rice suspected of assault weeks after arrest over high-speed crash

A newspaper report says Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is suspected of assault in Dallas a little over a month after he was one of the speeding drivers in a chain-reaction crash that led to multiple charges
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is suspected of assault in Dallas a little over a month after he was one of the speeding drivers in a chain-reaction crash that led to multiple charges, according to a newspaper report Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
DALLAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is suspected of assault in Dallas a little over a month after he was one of the speeding drivers in a chain-reaction crash that led to multiple charges, according to a newspaper report Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials told The Dallas Morning News that Rice was suspected of assaulting a person at a downtown nightclub early Monday, and that the person went to a hospital after the encounter.

Dallas police did not name Rice as the suspect in detailing a report of the incident to The Associated Press. Officers were dispatched to the nightclub about 2:30 a.m. Monday over a report of an assault, and the victim self-transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Rice's attorney, Texas state Sen. Royce West, didn't respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment. The Chiefs and the NFL declined to comment.

Rice reported to the Chiefs for voluntary workouts last month, when Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he had spoken to the receiver and the team was letting the legal process play out.

The former SMU and Dallas-area high school player reported to the Chiefs shortly after turning himself into Dallas police over multiple charges, including aggravated assault, involving the high-speed crash.

West has previously acknowledged Rice was speeding in a Lamborghini SUV when the crash involving six vehicles happened March 30. Police said Theodore Knox, who also played for SMU, was driving a Corvette.

Rice, who turned 24 last month, and Knox have been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Four people were injured in the crash, and police said the occupants of the Lamborghini and Corvette left the scene without providing information or determining whether anyone needed medical attention.

Rice was drafted in the second round by Kansas City last year and played in 20 games, including the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl. He led the team with seven touchdowns receiving in the regular season.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

