Promoter stands by Ryan Garcia after a report he tested positive for a banned substance

Golden Boy Promotions said in a statement Thursday that it stands by Ryan Garcia after a report that he had tested positive for a banned substance before his dominant victory over Devin Haney in New York
Ryan Garcia celebrates after winning a super lightweight boxing match against Devin Haney early Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ryan Garcia celebrates after winning a super lightweight boxing match against Devin Haney early Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Golden Boy Promotions said in a statement Thursday that it stands by Ryan Garcia after a report that he had tested positive for a banned substance before his dominant victory over Devin Haney last month in New York.

"Ryan has put out multiple statements denying knowingly using any banned substances — and we believe him,” the statement read. “We are working with his team to determine how this finding came to be and will address this further once we conclude that process.”

ESPN reported that Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine the day before and the day of the April 20 fight, citing a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association letter. Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator, and its use can stimulate muscle growth. It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The results of the test weren't known until later.

VADA did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment. The organization oversees testing for performance-enhancing drugs in boxing and mixed-martial arts. Athletes who use VADA agree to unannounced tests within eight weeks of a scheduled fight. The World Anti-Doping Agency conducts the tests on behalf of VADA.

Garcia defeated Haney, a former amateur rival, by majority decision in New York. Garcia knocked Haney down three times and handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first loss but did not win the title because he was over the weight limit.

Garcia emphatically denied that he broke the rules in a video posted on X.

“I've never taken a steroid in my life," Garcia said. "I don't even know where to get steroids. At the end of the day, I barely take supplements.”

Garcia’s victory could be overturned if the positive drug test is confirmed.

“We learned about this situation not too long ago and it’s unfortunate Ryan cheated and disrespected both the fans and the sport of boxing by fighting dirty and breaking positive not once, but twice,” Haney posted on his Instagram story. “I've always been an advocate for clean fighting and this is an example of such. Ryan owes the fans an apology, and by his recent tweet he still thinks this is a joke.”

Ryan Garcia, right, knocks down Devin Haney during the 10th round of a super lightweight boxing match early Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. Garcia won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

