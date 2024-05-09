President Joe Biden cheers the Las Vegas Aces and women's basketball

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed the reigning WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, to the White House on Thursday, celebrating what he called a “banner year” for women’s basketball.

“It matters to girls and women, finally seeing themselves represented,” Biden said during the celebration, held in the East Room of the White House. “It matters to all Americans. That’s why as a nation, we need to support women’s sports.”

Both he and Vice President Kamala Harris were given the customary jerseys from the winning team. As he held his up, Biden yelled, “Put me in coach, I’m ready to play!”