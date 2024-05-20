Nation & World News

Red Lobster seeks bankruptcy protection days after closing dozens of restaurants

Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection shortly after closing some of its restaurants
FILE - A Red Lobster restaurant is shown Sept.13, 2016, in North Miami, Fla. It was announced the week of May 13, 2024, that dozens of Red Lobster locations across the U.S. are now on the chopping block. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Red Lobster restaurant is shown Sept.13, 2016, in North Miami, Fla. It was announced the week of May 13, 2024, that dozens of Red Lobster locations across the U.S. are now on the chopping block. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection days after shuttering dozens of restaurants.

The seafood chain has struggled for has been struggling for some time with lease and labor costs piling up in recent years and also promotions like its iconic all-you-can-eat shrimp deal.

Customer demand overwhelmed what the chain could afford, which also reportedly contributed to the millions in losses.

The seafood restaurant chain said in a court filing that it has more than 100,000 creditors and estimated assets between $1 billion and $10 billion. The company's estimated liabilities are between $1 billion and $10 billion.

The document is signed by CEO Jonathan Tibus, a corporate restructuring specialist who took the top post at Red Lobster in March.

Last week Restaurant liquidator TAGeX Brands announced that it would be auctioning off the equipment of over 50 Red Lobster locations that were recently closed as part of the seafood chain's "footprint rationalization." The locations span across more than 20 states — cutting back on Red Lobster's presence in cities like Denver, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Sacramento, California.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia revenue down, spending up and a surplus is likely. What gives?1h ago

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Bullets with no name on them, the perils of Atlanta life
1h ago

Credit: David Aaro / David.Aaro@ajc.com

Man accused of shooting KSU student facing murder charge

Credit: Spelman College

Spelman College graduation focuses on Black excellence

Credit: Spelman College

Spelman College graduation focuses on Black excellence

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Medicaid ‘unwinding’ decried as biased against disabled people
58m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Modi's Hindu nationalist politics face a test as India holds fifth stage of national...
8m ago
A report is due on the UK's infected blood scandal, the country's worst public health...
12m ago
Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse to be refloated and moved
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo/ABC

Four reasons why Georgia’s Will Moseley could win ‘American Idol’
Look back at Georgia’s top 2024 college commencement photos
OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta