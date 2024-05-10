Nation & World News

Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT and move to clear Penn and Arizona protests

Police have dismantled a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and are moving to clear protesters from University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia
By MICHAEL CASEY – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

Police dismantled a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology early Friday and moved to clear protesters from University of Pennsylvania's campus in Philadelphia, hours after police tear-gassed protesters and took down an encampment at the University of Arizona.

In Cambridge, Massachusetts, video showed police roaming through the MIT encampment. Police in riot gear arrived around 4 a.m., encircled the camp and gave protesters about 15 minutes to leave. Ten students who remained were arrested, the university’s president said. A crowd outside the camp began gathering and chanting pro-Palestinian slogans but were dispersed by 6 a.m.

At the University of Arizona in Tucson, campus police in riot gear fired tear gas late Thursday at protesters before tearing down an encampment that included wood and plastic barriers on campus. In statement, the University of Arizona said it made the decision because the encampment violated school policy.

“A structure made from wooden pallets and other debris was erected on campus property after 5 p.m. in violation of the policy,” the school said in a statement. “University officials issued warnings to remove the encampment and disperse. The warnings were ignored.”

The school also said that police vehicles were spiked, and rocks and water bottles thrown at officers and university staff.

In Philadelphia early Friday, police detained people who were at an encampment that has been in place at the University of Pennsylvania for more than two weeks. Officers moved in after giving protesters a warning to leave campus or face possible arrest.

Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the United States and in Europe. Some colleges cracked down immediately, while others have tolerated the demonstrations. Some have begun to lose patience and call in the police over concerns about disruptions to campus life and safety.

The protest movement began nearly three weeks ago at Columbia University in New York City. It has since swept college campuses nationwide, with demonstrators generally seeking to draw attention to the deaths in the Israel-Hamas war or calling for their schools to stop doing business with Israel or companies that support its war efforts. More than 2,500 people have been arrested.

The move at MIT comes several days after police first attempted to clear the camp only to see protesters storm past barriers and restore the encampment, which includes about a dozen tents in the heart of the campus in Cambridge.

Before removing the encampment, MIT earlier in the week had started suspending dozens of students involved in the encampment, meaning they wouldn’t be able to take part in academic activities nor commencement.

Protesters insisted the move would not stop them from demanding that MIT end all ties to the Israeli military. They encampment had been up for at least weeks and especially angered Jewish students, who have held counterprotests near the camp.

“This is only going to make us stronger. They can’t arrest the movement," Quinn Perian, an undergraduate student at MIT and organizer for MIT Jews for Ceasefire, said. “We are going to continue and won’t back down until MIT agrees to cut ties with the Israeli military. MIT would rather arrest and suspend some students than they would end their complicity with the genocide going in Gaza.”

The encampment had been up for at least two weeks and especially angered Jewish students, who have held counterprotests nearby. They covered a lawn with small Israeli flags and put up posters of some of the people abducted by the militants in the attack that ignited the war in Gaza.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth, working to strike a balance between recognizing the suffering in Gaza and concerns about the "safety of our community,” had warned Monday the encampment would have be removed.

In a letter acknowledging Tuesday's arrests, she wrote that her responsibility is “to make sure that the campus is physically safe and functioning for everyone ... and that everyone feels free to express their views.” The encampment, she wrote, “increasingly made it impossible to meet all these obligations.”

A line of police in riot gear walk past police dismantling pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, before dawn Friday, May 10, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators form a line as they prepare to face off with hundreds of law enforcement officers pushing them out of their encampment at the University of Arizona, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protesters lock arms on Penn campus as police clear the encampment showing support for Palestinians in Gaza, at University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Several area law enforcement agencies stand at the intersection of University Boulevard and Park Avenue after ejecting a small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators off the University of Arizona campus, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officers from several area law enforcement agencies form a line and advance on an encampment of pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the University of Arizona campus, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An organizer speaks to an encampment of pro-Palestinian demonstrators preparing to face off with law enforcement on the University of Arizona campus, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators lock arms after retreating out of their encampment as law enforcement officers push them down Park Avenue and off the University of Arizona campus, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators retreat along University Boulevard in a cloud of teargas as law enforcement officers use chemical ammunition to clear an encampment off the University of Arizona campus, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators shields to fend off some of the pepper balls fired at them as law enforcement officers as they are pushed off the University of Arizona campus and west on University Boulevard, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Police officer stands behind a display of Israeli flags beside the pro-Palestinian encampment that police raided and dismantled at MIT, before dawn Friday, May 10, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer in riot gear walks past a garbage truck being loaded with the remains of the pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, which police raided before dawn Friday, May 10, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man walks by a perimeter of police in riot gear as police dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, at dawn Friday, May 10, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators lock arms near the intersection of Park Avenue and University Boulevard as they confront law enforcement officers, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators retreat as several area law enforcement agencies clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters off the University of Arizona campus, early Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Ariz. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protesters lock arms at the Ben Franklin Statue on Penn campus as police clear the encampment showing support for Palestinians in Gaza, at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protesters lock arms on Penn campus as police clear the encampment showing support for Palestinians in Gaza, at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Medical residents increasingly avoiding states with abortion restrictions2h ago

Credit: Special

From best man to hitman: ‘Dateline’ on Atlanta DJ who had wife killed

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces GOP backlash after failed bid to oust speaker

Credit: Family photo

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help

Credit: Family photo

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Witness testimony resumes as Trump's hush money trial enters 15th day
5m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Spending on home renovations slows, but high remodeling costs mean little relief in sight...
22m ago
Ukraine says Russia is trying to break through its defenses in the northeastern Kharkiv...
23m ago
THE LATEST
More than 100,000 flee Rafah as fighting breaks out on the city's outskirts
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Disney

Prentice Penny traces history of ‘Black Twitter’ in Hulu documentary
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs
15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade