BreakingNews
Judge delays decision on alleged gag order violations in Trump's hush money case
Nation & World News

Police clear out a migrant camp in central Paris. Activists say it's a pre-Olympics sweep

French police have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River
Activists help migrants to pack their belongings in a makeshift camp, early Tuesday, April 23, 2024 in Paris. French police officers have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River, as similar operations have been carried out by authorities ahead of the Olympics. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Activists help migrants to pack their belongings in a makeshift camp, early Tuesday, April 23, 2024 in Paris. French police officers have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River, as similar operations have been carried out by authorities ahead of the Olympics. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)
By JADE LE DELEY and NICOLAS GARRIGA – Associated Press
4 hours ago

PARIS (AP) — French police evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the River Seine on Tuesday, the latest operation in what aid groups call a campaign of ''social cleansing'' ahead of the Summer Olympics.

Before dawn on an unusually cold April morning, around 30 teenage boys and young men from West Africa were awakened by police and urged to pack their tents and belongings. Most of them were underage and in the process of seeking residency papers.

"I was already scared but I am even more scared because I don't know where to go," said Boubacar Traoré, 16, who said he fled conflict in Burkina Faso, arriving in France two months ago.

The operation came days after police carried out a large-scale eviction at France's biggest squatter camp in a suburb south of Paris.

Such evictions and evacuations of migrant tent camps happen every spring after the end of a winter ‘’truce'' during which authorities put such actions on hold.

But aid groups working with migrants and other vulnerable people in the Paris region say these efforts are intensifying ahead of the Olympics. They note that people are being sent far away from the capital instead of being offered shelter in the Paris region, where many asylum-seekers have upcoming court dates.

“The authorities want to have a clean place for the Olympics Games. They don’t want the tourists to see Paris as a city full of migrants and asylum seekers,” Elias Hufnagel, a volunteer with a group serving refugees and immigrants, said at the Paris tent camp Tuesday.

Paris police said the operation was carried out for security reasons, notably because the tent camp was near schools.

In a nearby street stood two large buses heading to Besançon, 400 kilometers (240 miles) southeast of Paris. Authorities proposed to relocate the young men there and offered them housing for three weeks. But most didn’t want to take up that offer, fearing being even more isolated and with no plan after the three weeks run out.

Traoré was among those who refused to travel because he is awaiting a court date in Paris in two days. It was unclear where he would sleep Tuesday night.

A police officers checks a migrant's tent in a makeshift camp, early Tuesday, April 23, 2024 in Paris. French police officers have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River, as similar operations have been carried out by authorities ahead of the Olympics. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Activists help migrants to pack their belongings in a makeshift camp, early Tuesday, April 23, 2024 in Paris. French police officers have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River, as similar operations have been carried out by authorities ahead of the Olympics. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A migrant packs his belongings in a makeshift camp, early Tuesday, April 23, 2024 in Paris. French police officers have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River, as similar operations have been carried out by authorities ahead of the Olympics. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Migrants leave a makeshift camp after being evicted by police officers, early Tuesday April 23, 2024 in Paris. French police officers have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River, as similar operations have been carried out by authorities ahead of the Olympics. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A migrant packs his belongings in a makeshift camp, early Tuesday, April 23, 2024 in Paris. French police officers have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River, as similar operations have been carried out by authorities ahead of the Olympics. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in Georgia creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cityhood heats up in Gwinnett as hundreds attend town hall
22m ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Preparing for the worst, Georgia election officials and police plan ahead

Credit: Special

Plastic recycling company plans $1 billion investment in Georgia
14m ago

Credit: Special

Plastic recycling company plans $1 billion investment in Georgia
14m ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Judge delays decision on Trump's alleged gag order violations
3m ago
The Latest
UK puts its defense industry on 'war footing' as it gives Ukraine $620 million in new...
9m ago
A Russian strike on Kharkiv's TV tower is part of an intimidation campaign, Ukraine's...
14m ago
UnitedHealth says wide swath of patient files may have been taken in Change cyberattack
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Another record night for Acuña, who didn’t know he was on brink of history
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case
3m ago
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?