Police arrest over 40 as they clear pro-Palestinian protest camps at Penn, MIT and Arizona

Police have made more than 40 arrests as pro-Palestinian protest encampments were dismantled at the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI and MICHAEL CASEY – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

Police made more than 40 arrests as pro-Palestinian protest encampments were dismantled Friday at the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, hours after police tear-gassed demonstrators and took down a similar camp at the University of Arizona.

The dismantling at Penn came around 5:30 a.m., as campus and Philadelphia police moved in to remove protesters from an encampment that had been in place for more than two weeks. School officials said protesters were given warnings and the chance to leave without being detained. About 33 people, including students and faculty members, were among those arrested without incident and charged with defiant trespass, the school said.

In Cambridge, Massachusetts, video showed police roaming through the MIT encampment. Police in riot gear arrived around 4 a.m., encircled the camp and gave protesters about 15 minutes to leave. Ten students who remained were arrested, the university’s president said. A crowd outside the camp began gathering and chanting pro-Palestinian slogans but were dispersed by 6 a.m.

At the University of Arizona in Tucson, campus police in riot gear fired tear gas late Thursday at protesters before tearing down an encampment that included wood and plastic barriers on campus. In statement, the university said the encampment violated school policy but did not say whether any protesters had been arrested.

“A structure made from wooden pallets and other debris was erected on campus property after 5 p.m. in violation of the policy,” the school said in a statement. “University officials issued warnings to remove the encampment and disperse. The warnings were ignored.”

The school also said that police vehicles were spiked, and that rocks and water bottles thrown at officers and university staff.

Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the United States and in Europe. Some colleges cracked down immediately, while others have tolerated the demonstrations. Some have begun to lose patience and call in the police over concerns about disruptions to campus life and safety.

The protest movement began nearly three weeks ago at Columbia University in New York City. It has since swept college campuses nationwide, with demonstrators generally seeking to draw attention to the deaths from the Israel-Hamas war or calling for their schools to stop doing business with Israel or companies that support its war efforts.

The Associated Press has recorded at least 72 instances since April 18 in which arrests were made at U.S. campus protests. More than 2,800 people have been arrested at 56 colleges and universities. The figures are based on AP reporting and statements from schools and law enforcement agencies.

The move at MIT came several days after police first attempted to clear the camp, only to see protesters storm past barriers and restore the encampment, which includes about a dozen tents in the heart of the campus in Cambridge.

Before removing the encampment, MIT earlier in the week had started suspending dozens of students, meaning they wouldn’t be able to take part in academic activities or commencement.

Protesters insisted the move would not stop them from demanding that MIT end all ties to the Israeli military. They encampment had been up for at least weeks and especially angered Jewish students, who have held counterprotests nearby.

“This is only going to make us stronger. They can’t arrest the movement," said Quinn Perian, an undergraduate student at MIT and organizer for MIT Jews for Ceasefire. “We are going to continue and won’t back down until MIT agrees to cut ties with the Israeli military. MIT would rather arrest and suspend some students than they would end their complicity with the genocide going in Gaza.”

MIT President Sally Kornbluth, working to strike a balance between recognizing the suffering in Gaza and concerns about the "safety of our community,” had warned Monday the encampment would have to be removed.

In a letter confirming Friday's arrests, she wrote that her responsibility is “to make sure that the campus is physically safe and functioning for everyone ... and that everyone feels free to express their views.” The encampment, she wrote, “increasingly made it impossible to meet all these obligations.”

Police remove a protester on the University of Pennsylvania campus, in Philadelphia, on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police detain a protester on the University of Pennsylvania campus, in Philadelphia, on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protesters stand on the University of Pennsylvania campus, in Philadelphia, on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police gather to clear protesters at the University of Pennsylvania campus, in Philadelphia, on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police arrive to remove protesters on the University of Pennsylvania campus, in Philadelphia, on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police confront protesters at the University of Pennsylvania campus, in Philadelphia, on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man removes posters of Israeli hostages from a pro-Israeli display, which were the last items to be removed from the area after police raided and dismantled the pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, which police raided before dawn Friday, May 10, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer in riot gear walks past a garbage truck being loaded with the remains of the pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, which police raided before dawn Friday, May 10, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators retreat as several area law enforcement agencies clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters off the University of Arizona campus, early Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Ariz. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators retreat along University Boulevard in a cloud of teargas as law enforcement officers use chemical ammunition to clear an encampment off the University of Arizona campus, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators lock arms near the intersection of Park Avenue and University Boulevard as they confront law enforcement officers, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Several area law enforcement agencies stand at the intersection of University Boulevard and Park Avenue after ejecting a small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators off the University of Arizona campus, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officers from several area law enforcement agencies form a line and advance on an encampment of pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the University of Arizona campus, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators lock arms after retreating out of their encampment as law enforcement officers push them down Park Avenue and off the University of Arizona campus, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

