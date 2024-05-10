Poland's prime minister reshuffles Cabinet to release ministers running for European Parliament

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday announced changes in his Cabinet to replace four ministers running for the European Parliament next month.

The reshuffle is also seen as a chance to bring in new energy into Tusk’s government that took office in December and embarked on deep reforms in many areas, including justice and the media.

Leaving are Culture Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, who spearheaded the change of management at the state TV, radio and news agency, and the minister of the interior and administration, Marcin Kierwinski. Also the minister of state assets, Borys Budka and of development and technology, Krzysztof Hetman, were replaced.