Number of FBI intelligence database searches on Americans has dropped in last year, report says

A key source of concern, uniting an unusual alliance of far-right Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump with Democratic champions of civil liberties, is that FBI analysts have repeatedly run improper or justified database queries about U.S. persons.

FBI officials say they've made significant reforms to minimize those violations, and after days of debate last month, the Senate approved by a 60-34 vote a two-year extension of the program. President Joe Biden subsequently signed it into law.

The report released Tuesday shows that the number of so-called U.S. person queries fell from 119,383 between December 2021 and November 2021 to 57,094.

The number a year before that — 2,964,643 — was significantly higher but the report attributes that spike in large measure to an FBI investigation involving attempted cyber intrusions of critical infrastructure during which analysts ran about 1.9 million queries of potential victims.

The report identifies multiple possible reasons for the reduction over the last year, including a requirement last year that the FBI justify a database query about an American before conducting it.

The latest figures are included in an annual report, mandated by law, that provides statistical data about a broad array of the U.S. government's surveillance powers, including how often it obtains warrants to conduct surveillance on American soil.