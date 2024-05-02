Nation & World News

Number of Americans applying for jobless claims remains historically low

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week and remains historically low as the labor market continues to show resiliency in the face of high interest rates and elevated inflation
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Chicago, Monday, March 11, 2024. On Thursday, May 2, 2024, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Chicago, Monday, March 11, 2024. On Thursday, May 2, 2024, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By MATT OTT – Associated Press
1 minute ago

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week and remains historically low as the labor market continues to show resiliency in the face of high interest rates and elevated inflation.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that unemployment claims for the week ending April 27 was 208,000, the same as the previous week. That’s the fewest since mid-February.

The four-week average of claims, which softens some of the weekly volatility, fell by 3,500 to 210,000.

Weekly unemployment claims are considered a proxy for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week and a sign of where the job market is headed. They have remained at historically low levels since the pandemic purge of millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.

In total, 1.77 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended April 20. That’s also the same as the previous week.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy SaveRoswellHistory.Com

Roswell residents urge city not to demolish historic building

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
Police begin clearing a pro-Palestinian demonstrators' encampment at UCLA

Credit: AJC, AP

A rare Georgia Supreme Court race could hinge on abortion rights

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘It eats at you.’ Inside the hunt for clues in decade-cold Dermond killings

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘It eats at you.’ Inside the hunt for clues in decade-cold Dermond killings

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

OPINION
DUPREE: No end in sight for ‘Republicans Gone Wild’
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Paris inaugurates giant water storage basin to clean up the River Seine for Olympic...
6m ago
EU announces 1 billion euros in aid for Lebanon amid a surge in irregular migration
6m ago
THE LATEST
Police break up tent camp at UCLA, take protesters into custody
9m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
Rural Georgians die earlier from preventable deaths than urban residents
1h ago
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no
1h ago