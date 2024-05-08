North West joins starry concert event of 'The Lion King' at Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is going from "Paw Patrol" to another animal project: A starry "Lion King" concert.

West joins a cast that includes Heather Headley, Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson and Lebo M for the concert, set to run May 24-25 at the Hollywood Bowl.

The two-night event — called “Disney’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” — will be filmed and have a full orchestra performing Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning score. The cast will perform songs and numbers featuring the Broadway production's costumes, set design and puppetry.