Nikola Jokic's brother reportedly involved in an altercation after the Nuggets beat the Lakers

The NBA and Denver police are looking into an incident in which a man reported to be one of the brothers of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was seen punching a fan after the team's buzzer-beating 101-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts after a call during the second half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts after a call during the second half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
46 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — The NBA and Denver police are looking into an incident in which a man reported to be one of the brothers of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was seen punching a fan after the team’s buzzer-beating 101-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs.

In videos shared by TMZ and other outlets, the man is seen climbing over seats to confront another person at Ball Arena, who he then punches in the face. TMZ said the altercation happened on Monday night just after the Nuggets completed their comeback from a 20-point deficit to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

An NBA spokesman said Tuesday that the league is looking into the matter.

The Denver police media relations unit said in an email sent to The Associated Press that it is investigating the incident, but said it was not reported to the Denver police at the arena or after the game.

“At this time, no one has come forward as a victim of this incident," the email said. "The Department is looking into this incident, is actively working to identify the person in the video who was struck, and encourages anyone who was involved or witnessed this firsthand to contact the Denver Police Department.”

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) pressures Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, during the second half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 22, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) goes up for a short against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

