Nation & World News

Nadal tested in 3-hour win over Cachin in Madrid and Swiatek reaches women's quarters

Rafael Nadal’s body has withstood its toughest test yet at the Madrid Open
Rafael Nadal of Spain watches his shot against Pedro Cachin of Argentina during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rafael Nadal of Spain watches his shot against Pedro Cachin of Argentina during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal's body withstood its toughest test yet at the Madrid Open as he needed three sets and more than three hours to get past 91st-ranked Pedro Cachin on Monday.

Nadal didn't show any signs of physical limitations as he won 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 to make it to the round of 16 at the clay-court tournament where he is the record five-time champion. He will next face 31st-ranked Jiri Lehecka.

“I took more risks in the third set, but it’s hard after so many months without competing,” Nadal said. “I hadn’t played a match like this in a long time. Let’s see how it goes tomorrow. I don’t know how I’m going to wake up. But I’m already happy for having won three matches in a row.”

The 37-year-old Nadal is trying to get in shape for next month's French Open. Since his latest injury layoff, he's had two matches in Barcelona and was pessimistic about his physical condition after arriving in Madrid. But he's won three more times in the capital.

Nadal again looked comfortable early on against Cachin. The Argentine fought back in the second set but was broken twice while serving for the set. Cachin eventually prevailed in the tiebreaker.

Nadal didn’t look as loose in the final set, but did look tired. He wasn't as consistent with his shots but picked up three breaks to seal the victory to the delight of the local crowd in the Caja Magica.

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev came from behind to defeat Sebastian Korda 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3. The third-seeded Russian was two points from defeat.

Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced after Jakub Mensik retired with an elbow injury. Auger-Aliassime was winning 6-1, 1-0.

SWIATEK ADVANCES

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek remained on track for a first Madrid title by dispatching Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 6-0.

Swiatek dropped just five points in the second set en route to the quarterfinals of the only major European clay tournament the Pole has yet to win.

The 27th-ranked Sorribes Tormo was the last Spanish woman still in the draw in Madrid.

Swiatek, who lost last year’s Madrid final to Aryna Sabalenka, will next face 11th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur also eased past Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-4, while Mirra Andreeva celebrated her 17th birthday with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over 12th-seeded Jasmine Paolini. The teen sensation from Russia came from 5-2 down in the first set to reach the quarterfinals, a round further than she managed in Madrid a year ago.

Andreeva will next face world No. 2 Sabalenka or 15th-ranked Danielle Collins.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Pedro Cachin of Argentina during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Pedro Cachin of Argentina during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Pedro Cachin of Argentina during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pedro Cachin of Argentina returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after defeating Sara Sorribes of Spain during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after defeating Sara Sorribes of Spain during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball to Sara Sorribes of Spain during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fletcher Page

THE LATEST
No plans to rescind Biden invitation, top Morehouse official says

Credit: TNS

Vice President Kamala Harris motorcade snarls traffic in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Matt Ryan joins studio panel for CBS’ NFL Today; Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason are out

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee

Credit: TNS

New Vogtle nuclear reactor now online, completing expansion
The Latest

Credit: AP

Likely missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels damages a ship in the Red Sea
9m ago
Israel-Hamas war protesters defy Columbia University's deadline to disband camp or face...
11m ago
Numerous law enforcement officers have been struck by gunfire in North Carolina city...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)