Musicians pay tribute to Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts after death at 80

Famous fans react to the death of Allman Brothers singer, songwriter and guitarist Dickey Betts, who died at 80.

"Dickey wrote quintessential Brothers songs including "Blue Sky," "Rambling Man," "Jessica," "in Memory of Elizabeth Reed" and many others. His extraordinary guitar playing alongside guitarist Duane Allman created a unique dual guitar signature sound that became the signature sound of the genre known as Southern Rock. He was passionate in life, be it music, songwriting, fishing, hunting, boating, golf, karate or boxing. Dickey was all in on and excelled at anything that caught his attention. Betts joins his brothers, Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman, as well as ABB crew members Twiggs Lyndon, Joe Dan Petty, Red Dog, Kim Payne and Mike Callahan in that old Winnebago in the sky touring the world taking their music to all who will listen." — Allman Brothers Band on X.

"My first concert was Dickey Betts at Coleman's in Rome, New York in 1983. Blew my mind and made me want a Les Paul." — guitarist Joe Bonamassa on X.

"The memories hit me hard this morning after learning of his passing. The monuments that he helped to create for southern rock will never be replicated. From the beginning, before achieving incredible success, he was a man that stood strong by himself. The things that matter the most to musicians were things Dickey already thought of. His God-given strength would not allow for failure in music or in life. May the world never forget this gentleman." — Doug Gray, lead singer of The Marshall Tucker Band on X.

"RIP Dickey Betts. My pops used to see him live in the early 70's. Then I got to enjoy him live in the 90's at Lakewood Amphitheater on so many occasions. Wonderful songwriter and phenomenal improviser. Thank you for the memories." — guitarist Jason "JJ Boogie" Reichert of Arrested Development on X.

"Uncle Dickey believed in me, pushed me, took me on the road many times, took care of me, he and his family always looked out for me. Betts and Oakley's have always been close. My father would not join Duane's band without Dickey!! And in 1989 uncle Dickey stepped up and (showed) me the way, my family history, his deep connection to my father, all about ABB and what my father meant to the band. I owe so much to Dickey and his family. If not for him, I don't think I would be a touring musician. The cat in the hat will never be forgotten, and will always be honored not only for the wonderful life he lived, but the wonderful music he has left behind for all of us to share and remember." — bassist Berry Duane Oakley, son of Allman Brothers bassist Berry Oakley, on Facebook.