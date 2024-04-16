BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: USPS chief faces Senate grilling over mail service complaints in metro Atlanta
Nation & World News

Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in AI firm G42, overseen by UAE's national security adviser

Microsoft is investing $1.5 billion in a technology firm based in the United Arab Emirates and overseen by the country’s powerful national security adviser
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021. Microsoft will stop packaging its Teams videoconferencing app with its Office software after the practice attracted antitrust scrutiny. The tech giant said Monday, April 1, 2024, that customers buying Office subscriptions starting this week won't get Teams bundled with the service. Microsoft will start selling the two products separately around the world, following a move last year to separate the products in Europe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021. Microsoft will stop packaging its Teams videoconferencing app with its Office software after the practice attracted antitrust scrutiny. The tech giant said Monday, April 1, 2024, that customers buying Office subscriptions starting this week won't get Teams bundled with the service. Microsoft will start selling the two products separately around the world, following a move last year to separate the products in Europe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
39 minutes ago

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is investing $1.5 billion in a technology firm based in the United Arab Emirates and overseen by the country's powerful national security adviser.

Microsoft and the technology holding company G42 announced the deal Tuesday. As part of the agreement, Microsoft's president, Brad Smith, will join G42's board of directors.

The deal “was developed in close consultation with both the UAE and U.S. governments,” Microsoft said.

Based in Abu Dhabi, G42 runs data centers in the Middle East and elsewhere and has increasingly identified itself as an AI firm. It has built what's considered the world’s leading Arabic-language AI model, known as Jais.

Microsoft said G42 will run its AI applications and services on the U.S. tech giant's cloud computing platform, and the two companies will work to bring digital infrastructure to countries where G42 has established a presence in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

G42 has previously said it would cut ties to Chinese hardware suppliers over American concerns it was too close to the Chinese government.

The company has faced spying allegations for its ties to a mobile phone app identified as spyware. It has also faced claims it could have gathered genetic material secretly from Americans for the Chinese government.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser, is chairman of the company's board.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

HAPPENING NOW
LIVE: USPS chief faces Senate grilling over mail service complaints in metro Atlanta19m ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft buys huge tract south of Atlanta for more data centers
4m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE
All lanes open on I-75 South in Henry after fatal wreck
39m ago

Credit: Google Maps

An Atlanta office-to-residential conversion faces foreclosure

Credit: Google Maps

An Atlanta office-to-residential conversion faces foreclosure

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
First wave of jury selection in Trump’s hush money trial enters questioning phase
0m ago
The Latest
Correction: Argentina-Iran story
6m ago
Facing a Republican revolt, House Speaker Johnson pushes ahead on US aid for Ukraine...
11m ago
UK lawmakers will vote on a landmark bill to gradually phase out smoking
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Bita Honarvar, AJC

Vidalia onions: When does the season begin?
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese now in WNBA, when will they play in Atlanta?
A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer