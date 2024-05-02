Japan's Kishida unveils a framework for global regulation of generative AI

Nation & World News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has unveiled an international framework for regulation and use of generative AI
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, is welcomed by France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, right, at his office in Paris, Wednesday May 1, 2024. Fumio Kishida is scheduled to visit France, Brazil and Paraguay. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)

PARIS (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled an international framework for regulation and use of generative AI on Thursday, adding to global efforts on governance for the rapidly advancing technology.

Kishida made the announcement in a speech at the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

“Generative AI has the potential to be a vital tool to further enrich the world,” Kishida said, according to a transcript of his speech provided in advance. But “we must also confront the dark side of AI, such as the risk of disinformation."

When Japan chaired the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations last year, it launched a Hiroshima AI process to draw up international guiding principles and a code of conduct for AI developers.

Some 49 countries and regions have signed up to the voluntary framework, called the Hiroshima AI Process Friends Group, Kishida said, without naming any. They will work on implementing principles and code of conduct to address the risks of generative AI and “promote cooperation to ensure that people all over the world can benefit from the use of safe, secure, and trustworthy AI,” he said.

The European Union, the United States, China and many other nations have been racing to draw up regulations and oversight for AI, while global bodies such as the United Nations have been grappling with how to supervise it.

