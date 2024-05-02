Japan's Kishida unveils a framework for global regulation of generative AI

PARIS (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled an international framework for regulation and use of generative AI on Thursday, adding to global efforts on governance for the rapidly advancing technology.

Kishida made the announcement in a speech at the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

“Generative AI has the potential to be a vital tool to further enrich the world,” Kishida said, according to a transcript of his speech provided in advance. But “we must also confront the dark side of AI, such as the risk of disinformation."