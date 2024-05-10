Nation & World News

Japanese game maker Sega Sammy sells resort to US fund

Sega Sammy is selling its Japanese resort complex Seagaia to Fortress Investment Group of the U.S. The Japanese entertainment company behind the “Sonic the Hedgehog” video games, said Friday that all of its shares in Phoenix Resort Co., which operates Seagaia in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan, will be sold to Fortress
This photo shows Phoenix Seagaia Resort in Miyazaki, southern Japan, in January 2023. Sega Sammy is selling its resort complex Seagaia to Fortress Investment Group of the U.S., the Japanese entertainment company said Friday, May 10, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo shows Phoenix Seagaia Resort in Miyazaki, southern Japan, in January 2023. Sega Sammy is selling its resort complex Seagaia to Fortress Investment Group of the U.S., the Japanese entertainment company said Friday, May 10, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Sega Sammy is selling its resort complex Seagaia to Fortress Investment Group of the U.S., the Japanese entertainment company said Friday.

Tokyo-based Sega Sammy Holdings, the company behind the “Sonic the Hedgehog” video games, said it will sell all its shares in Phoenix Resort Co., which operates Seagaia in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move, approved by the Sega Sammy board of directors, will result in a gain of about 8.5 billion yen ($55 million) in extraordinary income for the fiscal year through March 2025.

New York-based Fortress was chosen, Sega Sammy said in a statement, because of its experience since the company has acquired 176 hotels since 2011.

Sega Sammy will continue to work with Phoenix, acquiring 20% of voting rights through newly issued shares after the ownership sale is completed.

Also Friday, Sega Sammy reported its profit fell in the fiscal year that ended in March, to 33 billion yen ($212 million), from 45.9 billion yen the year before. Its sales rose 20% to 467.8 billion yen ($3 billion).

Sega Sammy has various entertainment operations, including video games like “Persona 3 Reload,” which recorded 1 million downloads in the first week after its launch in February, and the older but still popular “Angry Birds” and “Like a Dragon.”

It also makes toys and pachinko and so-called “pachislot” machines, and owns intellectual property in animation works.

The company is banking on its Sonic licensing revenue through games and movies, a sector that has grown 10-fold in the last five years.

Although Sega Sammy's resort operations recently returned to profitability, they suffered during the pandemic, when travel to Japan and within the country was disrupted.

By turning over management of Seagaia to Fortress, Sega Sammy intends to better focus on its core strengths like video games.

Fortress is majority owned by Japanese telecoms and technology company SoftBank Group Corp., though the Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala announced in May 2023 that it would buy a majority stake in Fortress Investment from SoftBank. The deal has yet to be finalized due to regulatory requirements.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

23 years later, arrest is made in UGA law student’s death

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces GOP backlash after failed bid to oust speaker

Credit: TNS

Ossoff demands update from postmaster general on mail delays

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say

Credit: Family photo

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help
The Latest

Credit: AP

Doncic scores 29 points as Mavericks top Thunder 119-110 to tie series at 1-1
8m ago
Miro Heiskanen scores 2 power-play goals and Stars beat Avs 5-3 in Game 2 to even series
24m ago
Countries struggle to draft 'pandemic treaty' to avoid mistakes made during COVID
29m ago
Featured

Credit: Disney

Prentice Penny traces history of ‘Black Twitter’ in Hulu documentary
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs
15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade