Nation & World News

Iowa star Caitlin Clark makes surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts to fans during an Iowa women's basketball team celebration, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost to South Carolina in the Final Four college basketball championship game of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts to fans during an Iowa women's basketball team celebration, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost to South Carolina in the Final Four college basketball championship game of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" during the show's " Weekend Update " segment.

The Iowa star is in New York for the WNBA draft on Monday night, when she is expected to be the top pick by the Indiana Fever.

The NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer showed up after anchor Michael Che made a joke about Iowa retiring her jersey. Clark got the last laugh as Che then read some more jokes that Clark said she wrote that made fun of the comedian.

The Iowa native then delivered a heartfelt message about her basketball future, thanking many of the great players who came before her.

“I’m sure it will be a big first step for me, but it’s just one step for the WNBA thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley, and my basketball hero, Maya Moore," Clark said. “These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So, I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation.”

Clark came back on stage at the end of the show, bringing her former Hawkeye teammates Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi with her.

It's been a busy week for Clark since her team lost to South Carolina in the national championship game in Cleveland. She went to Los Angeles to accept the John R. Wooden Award, had a rally at the Iowa arena to celebrate the team and now is in New York.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, poses for a photos with teammates and coaches during an Iowa women's basketball team celebration Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost to South Carolina in the college basketball championship game of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa's Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi have some fun during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa's Jada Gyamfi, left, and Caitlin Clark arrive for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against South Carolina, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Catlin Clark, left, guard Gabbie Marshall, center and guard Kate Martin speak to reporters during a news conference at the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament in Albany, N.Y., Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, sits with coach Lisa Bluder, left, and guard Kate Martin, right, as she finds out her number will be retired, during an Iowa women's basketball team celebration Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost to South Carolina in the college basketball championship game of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An Iowa fan watches an Iowa women's basketball team celebration, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost to South Carolina in the Final Four college basketball championship game of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs during an Iowa women's basketball team celebration Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost to South Carolina in the championship game of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.co

STEVE HUMMER
Everyone’s chasing Scheffler again at Masters - and he’s fine with that

Gridlock Guy: Ten years later, Captain Herb’s final selfless act

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Israel says 99% of drones and missiles launched by Iran were intercepted
17m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Transfer portal: What the spring window really means for Georgia, SEC
22m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Transfer portal: What the spring window really means for Georgia, SEC
22m ago

Credit: AP

Trump attacks judge and prosecutors in last rally preceding hush money trial
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tiger Woods on the course for 100th round at the Masters after getting swing tips from...
10m ago
A Pittsburgh congressional race could test Democrats who have criticized Israel's...
12m ago
THE LATEST
Israel says 99% of drones and missiles launched by Iran were intercepted
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scottie Scheffler remains at top of Masters leaderboard to start final round
Black Greek organizations are leading Morris Brown’s cultural resurgence
Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta