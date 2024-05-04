I-95 overpass in Connecticut scorched during a fuel truck inferno has been demolished

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A bridge damaged in a fiery crash that kept Interstate 95 in Connecticut closed Thursday and Friday has been demolished.

A live camera operated by the Connecticut Department of Transportation on Saturday showed excavators and bucket loaders scooping up rubble from the destroyed Fairfield Avenue overpass above I-95 in Norwalk and dumping it into large containers and dump trucks to be hauled away.

Crews started tearing down the bridge on Friday morning and work, including the repaving of damaged parts of the roadway, was expected to last through the weekend.