Hundreds rescued from flooding in Texas as waters continue rising in Houston

High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water
By JUAN A. LOZANO and LEKAN OYEKANMI – Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their property.

Floodwaters inundated a wide region Saturday, from Houston to rural East Texas, where game wardens rode airboats through waist-high waters rescuing both people and pets who did not evacuate in time. One crew brought a family and three dogs aboard as rising waters surrounded their cars and home. A flood watch remained in effect through Sunday afternoon as forecasters predicted additional rainfall Saturday night to the soaked region and the likelihood of major flooding.

"It’s going to keep rising this way,” Miguel Flores Jr. of Kingwood said. “We don’t know how much more. We’re just preparing for the worst.”

Aron Brown, 45, and his wife Jamie Brown, 41, were two of the many residents who drove or walked to watch the rising waters near a flooded intersection close to the San Jacinto River in the northeast Houston neighborhood of Kingwood.

The floodwaters had risen several feet and had begun to flood nearby restaurants and a gas station.

The water could be seen flowing into parts of the couple’s subdivision. But Aron Brown said he wasn’t worried as his home was at a higher elevation than other ones in their subdivision.

Brown, who had driven from his home in a golf cart, said the flooding wasn't as bad as Hurricane Harvey in 2017. He pointed to nearby power lines and said that flooding during Harvey had reached the top of the lines.

RESIDENTS IN LOW-LYING AREAS ASKED TO EVACUATE

Friday's fierce storms forced numerous high-water rescues, including some from the rooftops of flooded homes. Officials redoubled urgent instructions for residents in low-lying areas to evacuate, warning the worst was still to come.

“A lull in heavy rain is expected through (Saturday) evening,” according to the National Weather Service. “The next round of heavy rainfall is expected late (Saturday) into Sunday.”

Up to 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of additional rain is expected with up to 5 inches (12.70 centimeters) more possible in isolated areas.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Saturday that the area is expecting more rain on Sunday and if it’s a lot, it could be problematic. Hidalgo is the top elected official in the nation’s third-largest county.

ONGOING RAIN HAS LEFT PARTS OF TEXAS DRENCHED, RESIDENTS TRAPPED

Most weekends, Miguel Flores Sr. is mowing his huge backyard on a 2 1/2 acre lot behind his home in Kingwood. But on Saturday, he and his family were loading several vehicles with clothes, small appliances and other items before flood waters inundated his home.

Waters from the nearby San Jacinto River had swallowed his backyard and continued to rise on Saturday.

Flores said the water in his backyard was only about 1 foot high on Friday. On Saturday, the water level now measured about 4 feet.

“It’s sad, but what can I do,” Flores said. He added that he has flood insurance.

For weeks, drenching rains in Texas and parts of Louisiana have filled reservoirs and saturated the ground. Floodwaters partially submerged cars and roads this week across parts of southeastern Texas, north of Houston, where high waters reached the roofs of some homes.

More than 21 inches (53.34 centimeters) of rain fell during the five-day period that ended Friday in Liberty County near the city of Splendora, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Houston, according to the National Weather Service.

Hidalgo said Saturday that 178 people have been rescued and 122 pets have been rescued so far in the county. Scores of rescues took place in neighboring Montgomery County. In Polk County, located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Houston, officials said they have done over 100 water rescues in the past few days.

HOUSTON IS ONE OF THE MOST FLOOD-PRONE METRO AREAS IN THE US

Authorities in Houston had not reported any deaths or injuries. The city of more than 2 million people is one of the most flood-prone metro areas in the country and has long experience dealing with devastating weather.

Hurricane Harvey in 2017 dumped historic rainfall on the area, flooding thousands of homes and resulting in more than 60,000 rescues by government rescue personnel across Harris County.

Of particular concern was an area along the San Jacinto River in the northeastern part of Harris County, which was expected to continue rising as more rain falls and officials release extra water from an already full reservoir. Hidalgo on Thursday issued a mandatory evacuation order for those living along portions of the river.

Most of Houston’s city limits were not heavily impacted by the weather. Officials said the area had about four months of rain in about a week’s time.

The weather service reported the river was nearly 74 feet (22.56 meters) late Saturday morning after reaching nearly 78 feet (23.7 meters). The rapidly changing forecast said the river is expected to fall to near flood stage of 58 feet (17.6 meters) by Thursday.

The greater Houston area covers about 10,000 square miles (about 25,900 square kilometers) — a footprint slightly bigger than New Jersey. It is crisscrossed by about 1,700 miles (2,736 kilometers) of channels, creeks and bayous that drain into the Gulf of Mexico, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) to the southeast from downtown.

The city's system of bayous and reservoirs was built to drain heavy rains. But engineering initially designed nearly 100 years ago has struggled to keep up with the city’s growth and bigger storms.

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Associated Press reporters Ken Miller in Edmond, Oklahoma, and Jim Vertuno in Austin, and Valerie Gonzalez in McAllen, Texas, contributed to this report.

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

A stranded care is seen near the bridge over Lake Houston along West Lake Houston Parkway after it was closed due to high water on either side of the thoroughfare, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Kingwood, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miguel Flores Sr. stands in his flooded backyard outside his home in the northeast Houston neighborhood of Kingwood on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Officials said the area had about four months of rain in about a week's time. (AP Photo/Juan Lozano)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The bridge over Lake Houston along West Lake Houston Parkway from Kingwood to Atascocita is seen after it was closed due to high water on either side of the thoroughfare, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Kingwood, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Girls ride their bikes through flood water near the bridge over Lake Houston along West Lake Houston Parkway after it was closed due to high water on either side of the thoroughfare, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Kingwood, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather to walk around bridge over Lake Houston along West Lake Houston Parkway after it was closed due to high water on either side of the thoroughfare, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Kingwood, Texas (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The bridge over Lake Houston along West Lake Houston Parkway from Kingwood to Atascocita is seen after it was closed due to high water on either side of the thoroughfare, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Kingwood, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Conroe firefighter Cody Leroy carries a resident evacuated in a boat by the CFD Rapid Intervention Team from her flooded home in the aftermath of a severe storm, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Conroe, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Family members survey the damage after a tree fell on the home of Monica Ramirez during a severe storm, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Spring, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tim McCanon sits on the road with his dogs after being rescued by the Community Fire Department during severe flooding on Friday, May 3, 2024, in New Caney, Texas. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man carries his dogs rescued by boat from his home by Caney Creek Fire and Rescue on River Plantation Drive, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Conroe, Texas. Torrential rain is inundating southeastern Texas, forcing schools to cancel classes and closing numerous highways around Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A pickup truck maneuvers a residential street filled with water in Woodloch, Texas, subdivision near The Woodlands as floodwaters rise Friday, May 3, 2024. Torrential rain is inundating southeastern Texas, forcing schools to cancel classes and closing numerous highways around Houston. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman is rescued by airboat from her home by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies on River Plantation Drive, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Conroe, Texas. Torrential rain is inundating southeastern Texas, forcing schools to cancel classes and closing numerous highways around Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emergency workers with Caney Creek Fire and Rescue carry a dog from a flooded area in the River Plantation area of Conroe, Texas Friday, May 3, 2024. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)/

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A child in a car seat is taken out of a boat as residents are evacuated by boat from their homes by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Conroe, Texas. Torrential rain is inundating southeastern Texas, forcing schools to cancel classes and closing numerous highways around Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman is handed her child after being evacuated by boat from her homes with the help of deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Conroe, Texas. Torrential rain is inundating southeastern Texas, forcing schools to cancel classes and closing numerous highways around Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman reacts as she and others are evacuated by boat from their homes by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Conroe, Texas. Torrential rain is inundating southeastern Texas, forcing schools to cancel classes and closing numerous highways around Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Joseph Torres stands in the remains of his father's home in Hodges, Texas Friday May 3, 2024. It and several other houses in the unincorporated Jones County community west of Hawley were damaged or destroyed by a tornado Thursday evening. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

