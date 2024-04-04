Nation & World News

How the AP selects the college player and coach of the year winners

The Associated Press has announced its annual women's college basketball player and coach of the year awards and will announce the men's awards Friday
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark sits on the bench during player introductions before a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark sits on the bench during player introductions before a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

The Associated Press has announced its annual women's college basketball player and coach of the year awards.

Caitlin Clark of Iowa won the AP Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season while South Carolina's Dawn Staley was honored for the second time as the AP Coach of the Year.

The men's awards will be announced Friday.

WHO ARE THE VOTERS?

The men's panel is made up of 62 media members who regularly cover college basketball and vote in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The women's panel consists of 35 media members. The voting panel includes local beat writers at newspapers and broadcast outlets, along with national media.

WHEN DO THEY CAST THEIR VOTES?

Voting is done at the conclusion of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournament starts. Voting is based on regular season performance, so a poor showing in March Madness has no bearing.

HOW ARE THE VOTERS SELECTED?

AP staff members invite journalists who are AP members to be a part of the poll. Voters are approved by AP editors.

WHEN DID THE AWARDS START?

The AP men's player of the year was first awarded in 1961 to Ohio State's Jerry Lucas, who made it a repeat the following season. UConn’s Rebecca Lobo won the inaugural women’s AP player of the year award in 1995.

UCLA’s John Wooden won the first AP coach of the year award in 1967 and went on to earn it four more times. UConn’s Geno Auriemma won the first women’s coach of the year award in 1995 and has won it eight more times.

WHO HAS RECEIVED THE MOST AWARDS?

Virginia's Ralph Sampson is the only three-time winner of the men's players of the year and Breanna Stewart of UConn is the only three-time winner among women.

After Wooden, Indiana's Bob Knight is second among men's coaches with three awards. Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw is second behind Auriemma with four.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) stands with teammate after being presented with a commemorative basketball after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record. While Clark has done her part with every step-back logo 3-pointer she makes, a generation of women cleared the way for her and others. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 64-54. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates after cutting down the net after defeating Oregon State in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley runs a drill during a practice for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against North Carolina during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Terra cotta pipes, old sewers add complexity to rebuilding Atlanta's Gulch

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton judge rejects Trump free speech challenge to election charges
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s top election officials weren’t consulted on sweeping election measure
49m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
1h ago

Credit: FBI

FBI gate crash suspect to remain in custody until Monday hearing
1h ago
The Latest
DA says he shut down 21 sites stealing millions through crypto scams
7m ago
No Labels won’t run a third-party campaign after spending millions trying to recruit a...
8m ago
Where have you been? A California dog missing since the summer is found in Michigan
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
After weird start on road, Braves come home with chance to get on roll
Here’s a recipe to try from the newest Atlanta James Beard finalists from Talat Market