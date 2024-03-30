Nation & World News

Houston All-America guard Jamal Shead injures right ankle in Sweet 16 vs. Duke

Houston point guard Jamal Shead exited the Cougars' Sweet 16 game against Duke with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half after his right foot turned awkwardly on a move to the basket
Houston's Jamal Shead reacts after going down while driving to the basket against Duke during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Dallas, Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston's Jamal Shead reacts after going down while driving to the basket against Duke during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Dallas, Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
34 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — Houston point guard Jamal Shead exited the Cougars' Sweet 16 game against Duke with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half after his right foot turned awkwardly on a move to the basket Friday night. The All-American walked slowly off the floor and went to the locker room.

X-rays showed no fracture and Shead's injury was diagnosed as a severely sprained ankle, CBS reported.

Shead was driving when he planted his foot and it turned, though he continued the play and missed a contested layup. Shead was in obvious pain when he went down on the floor under the basket, reached at his foot and then pulled his jersey up over his face.

After being tended to by an athletic trainer, Shead walked gingerly past the Houston bench and into the tunnel toward the locker room.

The CBS Sports broadcast at halftime showed video of Shead coming out of the locker room, using a scooter with his right knee resting on that, and no sock or shoe on the foot he hurt, while using his left leg to move.

No. 4 seed Duke led 23--22 at halftime. The Blue Devils trailed top-seeded Houston 16-10 when Shead departed with 6:38 left.

Shead had two points on 1-of-5 shooting with three assists and two steals while playing the first 13 minutes.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Houston's Jamal Shead reacts after going down while driving to the basket against Duke during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Dallas, Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston's Jamal Shead (1) goes up for a basket against Duke's Mark Mitchell (25) during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Dallas, Friday, March 29, 2024. Shead went down on the play and headed to the locker room with team trainers. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgians get lower taxes, raises, construction boom from legislators

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: AP

Trump, Fulton co-defendants appeal judge’s decision keeping DA Fani Willis

Credit: (Andy Miller/KHN)

DuPont, four others paid $45M to settle Rome ‘forever chemicals’ water case

Credit: (Andy Miller/KHN)

DuPont, four others paid $45M to settle Rome ‘forever chemicals’ water case

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With Rivian’s pause, neighbors near factory site wonder what’s to come
The Latest

Credit: AP

Wembanyama has 40 points, 20 rebounds, Spurs overcome Brunson's 61 points to edge Knicks...
46m ago
In Indonesia, deforestation is intensifying disasters from severe weather and climate...
52m ago
Sweet 16 nets another big win for Purdue and big man Zach Edey, 80-68 over Gonzaga
53m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

What are PFAS or ‘forever chemicals’, and why are they in Georgia’s drinking water?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’
Photos: Braves surge past the Phillies in season opener