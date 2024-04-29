House and Senate negotiate bill to help FAA add more air traffic controllers and safety inspectors

The Senate is expected to vote on the 1,069-page measure this week.

The House approved its version of the bill last year, but a Senate committee approved a different version in February after fights over several provisions, including ones dealing with the training and retirement age of pilots.

In the end, negotiators dropped a House provision raising the mandatory retirement age for airline pilots to 67; it will remain at 65. Both chambers had already sidestepped a highly charged issue by narrowly rejecting a proposal backed by small airlines to let aspiring pilots count more time spent in simulators instead of flying planes toward reaching minimum experience standards.

The FAA has a shortage of about 3,000 air traffic controllers nationwide. Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the bill requires FAA to improve its staffing standards “to close staffing gaps,” including hiring more safety inspectors.

The bill would allow an additional five daily round-trip flights longer than 1,250 miles to Reagan Washington National Airport. Delta Air Lines and some Western lawmakers wanted to add more, but United Airlines — which dominates less-convenient Dulles Airport 25 miles west of the capital — and lawmakers in Virginia and Maryland opposed the idea, saying that National already was too busy.

Lawmakers in both chambers rejected a proposal from consumer groups to give state officials power to regulate airlines, but the administration separately cut a deal letting 15 mostly Democratic states help the U.S. Transportation Department enforce federal consumer-protection rules.