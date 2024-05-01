Highway collapse in China's southern Guangdong province leaves at least 19 dead

BEIJING (AP) — A section of a highway collapsed early Wednesday in southern China leaving at least 19 people dead, local officials said, after the area had experienced heavy rain in recent days.

Eighteen cars fell down a slope after a 17.9-meter- (58.7-foot) -long section of the highway collapsed, according to a statement from authorities in Meizhou city in Guangdong province. The incident occurred around 2 a.m.

Witnesses told local media they heard a loud noise and saw a hole open up several meters wide behind them after driving past the section of the road just before it collapsed.