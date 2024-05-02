Nation & World News

Georgia parliament cancels session after building damaged during huge protests

The parliament of Georgia has cancelled its plenary session following massive protests against a proposed law that critics fear will stifle media freedom and endanger the country’s bid for membership in the European Union
Demonstrators wave a Georgian national flag standing in front of police block during an opposition protest against a bill near the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Protesters denounce the bill as "the Russian law" because Moscow uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Demonstrators wave a Georgian national flag standing in front of police block during an opposition protest against a bill near the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Protesters denounce the bill as "the Russian law" because Moscow uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
35 minutes ago

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The parliament of Georgia cancelled its Thursday plenary session following massive protests against a proposed law that critics fear will stifle media freedom and endanger the country's bid for membership in the European Union.

The parliament’s announcement said the cancellation was connected to damage the building suffered during Wednesday protests in which police used water cannon, tear gas and pepper spray against the tens of thousands of demonstrators.

The legislature on Wednesday approved a second reading of the bill that would require media and non-commercial organizations to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they receive more than 20% of funding from abroad.

The third and final reading was expected in mid-May and it was not clear if the cancellation of Thursday's session would affect the bill's progress. The ruling Georgian Dream party withdrew a similar proposal last year after large crowds protested.

Protesters denounce the bill as “the Russian law” because neighboring Russia uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin.

Eighty-three of Georgia’s 150 lawmakers approved the bill in its second reading, while 23 voted against it.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, increasingly at odds with the governing party, has criticized the bill and vowed to veto it if it is passed by Parliament. But the governing party can overrule the veto and ask the parliamentary speaker to sign the bill into law.

The EU’s foreign policy arm earlier this month also criticized Georgian Dream’s decision to reintroduce the law, which it said “raises serious concerns” around media freedom in the country — something it called “crucial for the EU accession process.”

Demonstrators stand in front of police block during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Protesters denounce the bill as "the Russian law" because Moscow uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators build a barricade during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Thursday, May 2, 2024. Protesters denounce the bill as "the Russian law" because Moscow uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators gather during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Thursday, May 2, 2024. Protesters denounce the bill as "the Russian law" because Moscow uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators build a barricade to close an entrance of the Parliament building during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Thursday, May 2, 2024. Protesters denounce the bill as "the Russian law" because Moscow uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators help their comrade being wounded in clashes with police during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Protesters denounce the bill as "the Russian law" because Moscow uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photos

Seven officers arrested in Operation Skyhawk accused in contraband scheme run by prisoner

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
Opposing groups assemble on Emory quad following separate rallies on campus

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies

Credit: AP

United Methodists end decades-long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

Credit: AP

United Methodists end decades-long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
The Latest

Credit: AP

What is at stake in UK local voting ahead of a looming general election
3m ago
THE LATEST
It would take until 2040 to repair all homes destroyed so far in Gaza, UN report says
7m ago
European court upholds Italy's right to seize important bronze from Getty Museum, rejects...
13m ago
Featured

Kemp signs bill requiring Georgia sheriffs to enforce federal immigration law
Bradley’s Buzz: Could TNT lose the NBA? Alas, that could happen.
How to stream Atlanta Braves games not available on cable