Nation & World News

Gay actor's speech back on at Pennsylvania school after cancellation over his 'lifestyle'

A Pennsylvania school district has reversed the cancellation of an appearance by actor and children’s book author Maulik Pancholy
FILE - Actor Maulik Pancholy attends the premiere of "Trishna" during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, April 27, 2012 in New York. The school board has reversed it's decision to cancel an upcoming speech by Pancholy due to concerns about what they described as his activism and “lifestyle.” The board voted 5-4, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, to allow Pancholy to speak at assembly next month where he will speak out against bullying.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Actor Maulik Pancholy attends the premiere of "Trishna" during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, April 27, 2012 in New York. The school board has reversed it's decision to cancel an upcoming speech by Pancholy due to concerns about what they described as his activism and “lifestyle.” The board voted 5-4, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, to allow Pancholy to speak at assembly next month where he will speak out against bullying.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

A gay actor’s speech that was canceled over his “lifestyle” is back on at a Pennsylvania school after residents spoke out.

The Cumberland Valley School District’s board voted 5-4 Wednesday night to allow children’s book author Maulik Pancholy, who is gay, to speak against bullying during a May 22 assembly at Mountain View Middle School. The board voted after hearing from residents, including more than a dozen students.

The board on April 15 unanimously canceled Pancholy's talk after a board member cited concerns about what he described as the actor's activism and "lifestyle." Some board members also noted the district enacted a policy about not hosting overtly political events after it was criticized for hosting a Donald Trump rally during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Some community members said the cancellation was ill-advised and sent a hurtful message, especially to the LGBTQ+ community, and Superintendent Mark Blanchard and other district leaders sent a letter to the board, faculty and staff asserting that Pancholy's speech should have been allowed.

The education officials said they were not given “a real opportunity” by the board to answer questions or provide guidance about the event, which they said was aimed at reinforcing the importance of treating all people equally.

Pancholy, 48, is an award-winning actor, including for his roles on the television shows “30 Rock” and “Weeds,” and as the voice of Baljeet in the Disney animated series, “Phineas & Ferb.” He also has written children’s books and in 2014 was named by then-President Barack Obama to serve on the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, where he co-founded a campaign to combat AAPI bullying.

Pancholy’s appearance was scheduled by the school’s leadership team, which each year selects an author to present a “unique educational experience for students,” according to the district.

At the April 15 meeting, school board members said they did not know what Pancholy would talk about, but one member said he didn’t “want to run the risk” of what it might entail.

"If you research this individual, he labels himself as an activist," Bud Shaffner said, according to Pennlive. "He is proud of his lifestyle, and I don't think that should be imposed upon our students, at any age."

The Associated Press sent an email to Pancholy’s publicists Thursday seeking comment on the board's decision to reverse itself.

In a statement posted on social media after the initial board vote, Pancholy had said that as a middle school student he never saw himself represented in stories, and that books featuring South Asian-American or LGBTQ+ characters "didn't exist." When he started writing his own novels years later, he was still hard-pressed to find those stories, he said.

“It’s why I wrote my books in the first place,” Pancholy wrote. “Because representation matters.”

Pancholy said his school visits are meant “to let all young people know that they’re seen. To let them know that they matter.”

The Cumberland Valley School Board holds a special meeting to discuss their decision to cancel an assembly featuring Maulik Pancholy, Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Mechanicsburg, Pa. The Cumberland Valley School District’s board voted 5-4 Wednesday to allow Pancholy, who is gay, to speak against bullying during a May 22 assembly at Mountain View Middle School. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Supporters of reinstating the Maulik Pancholy assembly cheer during the Cumberland Valley School Board special meeting to discuss their decision to cancel the assembly, Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Mechanicsburg, Pa. The Cumberland Valley School District’s board voted 5-4 Wednesday to allow Pancholy, who is gay, to speak against bullying during a May 22 assembly at Mountain View Middle School. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brooke Ryerson, 16, right a 10th grade student and her mom Valarie Ryerson of Hampden Twp., Pa., hand out stickers with the eagle logo on a rainbow background before the the Cumberland Valley School Board holds a special meeting to discuss their decision to cancel an assembly featuring "30 Rock" star, Maulik Pancholy, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Supporters of reinstating the Maulik Pancholy assembly cheer during the Cumberland Valley School Board special meeting to discuss their decision to cancel the assembly. April 24, 2024 in Mechanicsburg, Pa. The Cumberland Valley School District’s board voted 5-4 Wednesday to allow Pancholy, who is gay, to speak against bullying during a May 22 assembly at Mountain View Middle School. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Israel-Hamas war protesters clash with officers at Emory in Atlanta24m ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court skeptical of Trump’s immunity argument
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Vice President Harris making yet another trip to Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall
2h ago

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall
2h ago

Credit: TNS

McAfee challenger out of contention for Fulton judicial race, judges rules
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Strict new EPA rules would force coal-fired power plants to capture emissions or shut...
5m ago
José Ramírez hits grand slam, AL-leading Guardians beat Red Sox 6-4
7m ago
Man City beats Brighton 4-0 to stay on course for another Premier League title. Phil...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Your Georgia guide to see (and hear) the Great Southern Brood of cicadas
Falcons had busy offseason leading to NFL draft
Archives: Eatonton couple ‘the unlikeliest of victims’ - The Lake Oconee case