Fox News' Bill Hemmer heads north — way north — for look at U.S. military preparedness

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer needed a chain saw to complete one of his latest assignments.

Hemmer traveled north for “Battle for the Arctic,” a documentary on the Fox Nation streaming service about the U.S. Navy's preparedness in the region, where he took a brief ride on a nuclear submarine. The sub surfaced on a giant ice floe northeast of Alaska where the Navy had a camp. It took more than an hour for a chain saw to cut through the ice and enable Hemmer to walk down the hatch for his visit.

“It's not quite impenetrable,” Hemmer said. “But it's close.”