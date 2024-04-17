Nation & World News

Four people shot — one fatally — in the Bronx by shooters who were riding on scooters

Four people were shot — one fatally — on a street corner in the Bronx by shooters who were riding on scooters
Updated 19 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people were shot — one fatally — on a street corner in the Bronx by shooters who were riding on scooters, police said.

About 10 shots were fired after two scooters pulled up to the intersection after 6 p.m. Tuesday and passengers on the back of each pulled out guns, Assistant Police Chief Benjamin Gurley said.

Three victims standing on the street corner, ranging in age from 23 to 37, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. The fourth was hit in the legs and chest and later died, Gurley said. He was later identified as Miguel Doleo, 29, of the Bronx.

“The perpetrators wore masks and hoodies to block their identities and then they fled on the scooters northbound,” Gurley said.

One person was taken into custody for questioning Tuesday night. But Gurley said police were unsure if that person was involved in the shooting.

Police are still investigating whether the victims were targeted by the shooters or if there were any gang ties to the shooting, he said.

The conditions of the three surviving victims were not immediately released.

The police department's Community Response Team has been working in the Bronx since April 1, aggressively targeting criminals on scooters, Deputy Police Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said.

The department has taken 9,500 scooters, dirt bikes and ATVs off the streets since Jan. 1, including 2,500 in the Bronx, Daughtry said.

“This is a prime example of why we're doing this,” he said.

