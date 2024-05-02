Nation & World News

Former Michigan House leader, wife plead not guilty to misusing political funds

The former leader of the Michigan House and his wife have pleaded not guilty to financial charges arising from an investigation of how they spent money from unregulated political funds
FILE - Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield bangs the gavel, April 24, 2020, in the House chambers in Lansing, Mich. Prosecutors plan to announce charges Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in an investigation of the former leader of the Michigan House, the attorney general's office said. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The former leader of the Michigan House and his wife pleaded not guilty Thursday to financial charges arising from an investigation of how they spent money from unregulated political funds.

Lee Chatfield and Stephanie Chatfield appeared in a Lansing-area court by video conference from Kentucky, where they plan to attend the Kentucky Derby.

Chatfield, a Republican, was speaker of the House from 2019 to 2020. He is accused of using money for personal travel, housing and other benefits when he was in office. Investigators said he tapped political funds that were created under federal law as tax-exempt social welfare organizations.

Stephanie Chatfield monitored her husband’s credit card balance and paid it off with money from the Peninsula Fund, including $132,000 over a 14-month period, Attorney Dana Nessel said when charges were filed in April.

Lee Chatfield faces 13 charges, including conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzlement. His wife is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy.

"He is looking forward to his day in court and fighting this,” defense attorney Mary Chartier said during an arraignment in East Lansing District Court.

Nessel, a Democrat, has said there has been a proliferation of “dark money” political funds in Michigan by Democrats and Republicans. She and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have called for laws that would require public disclosure.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talks about charging former House Speaker Lee Chatfield, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Lansing, Mich. Prosecutors charged Chatfield and his wife with financial crimes Tuesday, alleging they milked political accounts for personal travel, housing and other benefits while the Republican lawmaker was raising millions of dollars from his powerful post. (Al Goldis/Detroit News via AP)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talks about charging former House Speaker Lee Chatfield, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Lansing, Mich. Prosecutors charged Chatfield and his wife with financial crimes Tuesday, alleging they milked political accounts for personal travel, housing and other benefits while the Republican lawmaker was raising millions of dollars from his powerful post. (Al Goldis/Detroit News via AP)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talks about charging former House Speaker Lee Chatfield, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Lansing, Mich. Prosecutors charged Chatfield and his wife with financial crimes Tuesday, alleging they milked political accounts for personal travel, housing and other benefits while the Republican lawmaker was raising millions of dollars from his powerful post. (Al Goldis/Detroit News via AP)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talks about charging former House Speaker Lee Chatfield, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Lansing, Mich. Prosecutors charged Chatfield and his wife with financial crimes Tuesday, alleging they milked political accounts for personal travel, housing and other benefits while the Republican lawmaker was raising millions of dollars from his powerful post. (Al Goldis/Detroit News via AP)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talks about charging former House Speaker Lee Chatfield, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Lansing, Mich. Prosecutors charged Chatfield and his wife with financial crimes Tuesday, alleging they milked political accounts for personal travel, housing and other benefits while the Republican lawmaker was raising millions of dollars from his powerful post. (Al Goldis/Detroit News via AP)

