Nation & World News

Fire in large Hong Kong residential building kills at least 5 people and injures 27

A fire in a large, mostly residential building in Hong Kong has killed at least five people and left another 27 injured
Firefighters walk past a building called New Lucky House where a fire started in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters walk past a building called New Lucky House where a fire started in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Updated 33 minutes ago

HONG KONG (AP) — A fire in a large, mostly residential building in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning killed at least five people and left another 27 injured.

The blaze in the New Lucky House in the Jordan neighborhood was extinguished later in the morning, but police said people inside the building still were calling for help.

Firefighters had rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the fire at 7:53 a.m., authorities said.

Three males and two females were killed, police said.

Local media including the South China Morning Post reported the fire started at a gym on the first floor. The New Lucky House has 200 units and was built in 1964.

Eric Chan, the Chief Secretary for Administration, said he was shocked and saddened by the blaze and told reporters there would be an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Firefighters walk past a building called New Lucky House where a fire started in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Onlookers stand near a building called New Lucky House where a fire started in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Damages are seen on a building called New Lucky House where a fire started in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Damages are seen on a building called New Lucky House where a fire started in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school board extends search for new superintendent

Credit: NYT

Medal of Honor recipient Ralph Puckett Jr. of Columbus dies

Credit: File photo

Man who robbed, tied up 88-year-old Brookhaven woman gets 15 years

Credit: TNS

‘Be prepared,’ CDC tells state leaders after bird flu found in Texas

Credit: TNS

‘Be prepared,’ CDC tells state leaders after bird flu found in Texas

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
The Latest
Biden meets Japan's PM Kishida over shared concerns about China and differences on US...
3m ago
Shea Langeliers hits 3 home runs, leads Athletics over Rangers 4-3
6m ago
Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family reunions, new clothes, treats and prayers
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Climate Defiance

Across the US, awe unites during the darkness of a total solar eclipse
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well
What Georgians need to know about the latest case of bird flu