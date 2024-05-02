Final cost in for Mets' sorry 2023 season $420 million in payroll plus luxury tax

NEW YORK (AP) — The final cost of the New York Mets’ sorry 2023 season has been totaled: $420 million.

Major League Baseball finalized its payroll figures for last year, and the Mets finished at a record $319.5 million. In addition to the payroll, New York paid a record luxury tax of $100.8 million after finishing fourth in the NL East at 75-87 — 29 games behind first-place Atlanta and nine games back of the last wild card berth.

New York’s spending would have been even higher if not for summer trades that jettisoned pitchers Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and David Robertson along with other veterans.