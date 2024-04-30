Eight U.S. newspapers sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

The other newspapers that are part of the lawsuit are MediaNews Group's Mercury News, Denver Post, Orange County Register and St. Paul Pioneer-Press, and Tribune Publishing’s Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentinel. All of the newspapers are owned by Alden Global Capital.

Microsoft declined to comment Tuesday. OpenAI said in a statement that it takes care to support news organizations.

“While we were not previously aware of Alden Global Capital’s concerns, we are actively engaged in constructive partnerships and conversations with many news organizations around the world to explore opportunities, discuss any concerns, and provide solutions,” it said.

The lawsuit is the latest against OpenAI and Microsoft to land at Manhattan's federal court, where the companies are already battling a series of other copyright lawsuits from the New York Times, other media outlets and bestselling authors such as John Grisham, Jodi Picoult and George R.R. Martin. The companies also face another set of lawsuits in San Francisco's federal court.

Tech companies have argued that taking troves of publicly accessible internet content to train their AI systems is protected by the “fair use” doctrine of American copyright law. In some cases, they have averted potential legal challenges by paying organizations for that content.

The Associated Press last year agreed to a partnership with OpenAI in which the technology company would pay an undisclosed fee to license AP’s archive of news stories. OpenAI has also made licensing deals with other media companies including news publishing giants Axel Springer in Germany and Prisa Media in Spain, France’s Le Monde newspaper and, most recently, the London-based Financial Times.