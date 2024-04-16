Nation & World News

Dortmund digs deep to beat Atlético 4-2 and reach Champions League semifinals with 5-4 aggregate win

Marcel Sabitzer scored late to send Borussia Dortmund into the Champions League semifinals with a helter-skelter 4-2 win over Atlético Madrid
Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer, right, celebrates his side's 4th goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, April 16, 2024(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

23 minutes ago

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Marcel Sabitzer scored late and set up two more goals to send Borussia Dortmund into the Champions League semifinals with a helter-skelter 4-2 win over Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.

After losing the first leg of their quarterfinal 2-1 in Madrid, Dortmund had to come from behind twice over two legs to advance 5-4 on aggregate.

Julian Brandt opened the scoring to level the tie before Sabitzer set up Ian Maatsen to give Dortmund a 2-0 lead on the night.

Atlético coach Diego Simeone responded with three changes at the break and they all paid off. A Mats Hummels own goal and goal from substitute Joaquín Correa put the Spanish side back in front on aggregate.

Then Sabitzer set up Niclas Füllkrug in the 71st minute for the Germany forward’s first goal after nine scoreless games, and Sabitzer scored himself three minutes later to send Dortmund into the last four.

Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second-leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

