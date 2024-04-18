BreakingNews
Kemp signs $500 million individual, corporate Georgia income tax cuts
Nation & World News

Defending champion Lilia Vu withdraws from Chevron Championship with back injury before 1st round

Defending champion and world No. 2 Lilia Vu withdrew from the Chevron Championship before the first round because of a back injury
FILE - United States' Lilia Vu plays her tee shot on the 4th hole during her single match at the Solheim Cup golf tournament in Finca Cortesin, near Casares, southern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Europe play the United States in this biannual women's golf tournament, which played alternately in Europe and the United States. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - United States' Lilia Vu plays her tee shot on the 4th hole during her single match at the Solheim Cup golf tournament in Finca Cortesin, near Casares, southern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Europe play the United States in this biannual women's golf tournament, which played alternately in Europe and the United States. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
2 minutes ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Defending champion and world No. 2 Lilia Vu withdrew from the Chevron Championship on Thursday before the first round because of a back injury.

The LPGA announced her withdrawal, saying the back injury she's been dealing with “flared up” during warmups. The back issue forced her to withdraw from a previous event this season.

The 26-year-old American was asked about her health leading up to the tournament on Tuesday.

“It’s been a rough couple months battling with my injury,” she said. “It’s been a little scary. I’ve definitely cried a lot on the range sometimes because my back just couldn’t hold up."

She added that she felt “95% there.”

Vu was the LPGA player of the year last season. She won the Women's British Open after her Chevron victory.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Kemp signs $500 million individual, corporate Georgia income tax cuts2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

OPINION
CUNNINGHAM: Time for Hawks to end Trae Young and Dejounte Murray experiment
2h ago

Georgians claimed more than $109 million in deductions for ‘unborn dependents’

Credit: AP

Resolution: Allow Georgia war hero to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda
55m ago

Credit: AP

Resolution: Allow Georgia war hero to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda
55m ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Second juror removed from Trump hush money trial over truthfulness concerns
3m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Musicians pay tribute to Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts after death at 80
1m ago
Kennedy family makes ‘crystal clear’ its Biden endorsement in attempt to deflate RFK...
2m ago
THE LATEST
A second seated juror is dismissed from Trump's hush money trial by judge
3m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Guitar legend Dickey Betts, who co-founded the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 80
2h ago
What happened to the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in Macon? It's safe in storage
Amid widespread delays, Atlanta’s post office customers say trust eroding