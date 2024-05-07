BreakingNews
Kemp signs budget with raises for 300,000 teachers, state workers today
Nation & World News

Deadline for businesses to apply for their share of massive credit card company settlement looms

A deadline is looming for millions of businesses who may be entitled to a payout in a $5.5 billion antitrust settlement with Visa and Mastercard
FILE - MasterCard and Visa credit card logos are shown at the entrance of a New York coffee shop, April 22, 2005. A deadline is looming for millions of businesses who may be entitled to a payout in a $5.5 billion antitrust settlement with Visa and Mastercard. The settlement stems from a 2005 lawsuit that alleged merchants paid excessive fees to accept Visa and Mastercard credit cards, and that Visa and Mastercard and their member banks acted in violation of antitrust laws. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - MasterCard and Visa credit card logos are shown at the entrance of a New York coffee shop, April 22, 2005. A deadline is looming for millions of businesses who may be entitled to a payout in a $5.5 billion antitrust settlement with Visa and Mastercard. The settlement stems from a 2005 lawsuit that alleged merchants paid excessive fees to accept Visa and Mastercard credit cards, and that Visa and Mastercard and their member banks acted in violation of antitrust laws. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By MAE ANDERSON – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A deadline is looming for millions of businesses who may be entitled to a payout in a $5.5 billion antitrust settlement with Visa and Mastercard.

The settlement stems from a 2005 lawsuit that alleged merchants paid excessive fees to accept Visa and Mastercard credit cards, and that Visa and Mastercard and their member banks acted in violation of antitrust laws.

Any businesses that accepted Visa and/or Mastercard credit or debit cards in the U.S. between January 1, 2004 and January 25, 2019 may be eligible to receive part of the settlement. Eligible owners whose businesses have since closed or went bankrupt can also submit a claim.

Mitch Goldstone, CEO and owner of the film scanning business Scan My Photos, and lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, said it has been difficult to get the news out to small businesses so they can file a claim in the settlement.

“Most eligible merchants still haven’t filed their claims, despite my efforts — such as helping design a user-friendly claim form with a simple QR barcode,” he wrote in an email. “It’s frustrating, considering it only takes a minute to file.”

The deadline to file a claim is Friday, May 31, 2024. Claims can be submitted on the claims portal PaymentCardSettlement.com and by mail if a company received a paper claim form.

Only businesses that submit a claim by the deadline will get money from the settlement. The amount of the payout for each business will be calculated after all claims are filed and validated.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

More homes for sale, but metro Atlanta buyers still at a disadvantage

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

BREAKING
Kemp signs budget with raises for 300,000 teachers, state workers today
5m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s 5th largest hotel unveils sweeping renovation. Take a look
40m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia election board set to decide allegation of double-counting in 2020
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia election board set to decide allegation of double-counting in 2020
2h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

North Georgia father, two adults sons arrested on Jan. 6 charges
The Latest
Porn performer Stormy Daniels is expected to testify Tuesday at Donald Trump's hush money...
4m ago
Jayne Anne Phillips' novel 'Night Watch,' Eboni Booth’s drama 'Primary Trust' among...
5m ago
'Words matter:' Titles, Trump and what to call a former president
8m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants