Nation & World News

Cruise ship sails into New York City port with 44-foot dead whale across its bow

A cruise ship sailed into New York City with a 44-foot dead whale across its bow
37 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A cruise ship sailed into a New York City port with a 44-foot (13-meter) dead whale across its bow, marine authorities said.

The whale, identified as an endangered sei whale, was caught on the ship's bow when it arrived at the Port of Brooklyn on Saturday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries spokesperson Andrea Gomez said.

A spokesperson for MSC Cruises said the whale was on the MSC Meraviglia, which docked at Brooklyn before sailing to ports in New England and Canada.

“We immediately notified the relevant authorities, who are now conducting an examination of the whale,” officials with the cruise line said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of any marine life,” the officials said, adding that the Geneva-based MSC Cruises follows all regulations designed to protect whales, such as altering itineraries in certain regions to avoid hitting the animals.

The dead whale was relocated to Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and towed to shore there to allow for better access to equipment and to conduct a necropsy, Gomez said.

The necropsy, an autopsy on an animal, was conducted on Tuesday, Gomez said. Samples collected from the whale will help biologists determine whether it was already dead when it was struck by the ship, she said.

Sei whales are typically observed in deeper waters far from the coastline, Gomez said. They are one of the largest whale species and are internationally protected.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Laken Riley case: Suspect faces 10 charges in indictment1h ago

Credit: TNS

What’s next in Fulton County’s election interference case?
10m ago

Atlanta music festival Music Midtown canceled for 2024
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘She didn’t want to die’: Family, friends to honor Dunwoody High student
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘She didn’t want to die’: Family, friends to honor Dunwoody High student
2h ago

Biden taps Florida judge for Atlanta-based federal appeals court
The Latest
Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou becomes first torch carrier in France as relay heads to...
5m ago
K-12 school leaders reject allegations that they let antisemitism run rampant
5m ago
Police clear pro-Palestinian protest camp and arrest 33 at DC campus as mayor's hearing...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Emily Heath

Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case
2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: An ascendant Anthony Edwards has become the NBA’s biggest deal