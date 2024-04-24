Cristian Măcelaru to become music director of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra in 2025-26

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cristian Măcelaru was hired Wednesday as music director of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra starting in the 2025-26 season.

The 44-year-old will be music director designate in the 2024-25 season and then will have a four-year term.

Măcelaru will succeed Louis Langrée, who leaves at the end of this season after serving as music director since 2013–14.