Nation & World News

Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott reuniting after agreeing to deal, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys are reuniting with running back Ezekiel Elliott after agreeing to terms on a contract with the former two-time rushing champion
By SCHUYLER DIXON – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are reuniting with running back Ezekiel Elliott after agreeing to terms on a contract with the former two-time rushing champion, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.

Elliott returns to the Cowboys a year after they let him go in a cost-cutting move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.

The Cowboys acknowledged during the draft last weekend that they had recently met with Elliott and his representatives.

Dallas didn't draft a running back after moving from its starter each of the past two seasons, and owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he thought Elliott was still a starting-caliber back.

Elliott, who will turn 29 just as the Cowboys report for training camp in California in July, spent last season as the backup to Rhamondre Stevenson in New England but started the last five games when Stephenson was injured.

Elliott won rushing titles in two of his first three seasons with the Cowboys and is the third-leading rusher in franchise history with 8,262 yards. He trails two Pro Football Hall of Famers — all-time NFL rushing leader Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

Tony Pollard replaced Elliott last season but didn't have an impact to match his $10.1 million salary playing on the franchise tag. Pollard signed with Tennessee in free agency.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Polls open: Early voting starts in Georgia primary election1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Kamala Harris to kick off economic tour with Atlanta visit today

Credit: Ben Hendren

Amid protest tensions, Emory tries to focus on graduation

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More Democratic voters move to Georgia ahead of upcoming elections
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More Democratic voters move to Georgia ahead of upcoming elections
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION
DOWNEY: Books don’t endanger Cobb students. Politics do
The Latest
Blinken says Israel must still do more to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza
9m ago
US opens investigation into Ford crashes involving Blue Cruise partially automated...
15m ago
Israeli officials concerned about possible ICC arrest warrants as pressure mounts over...
20m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)