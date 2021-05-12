Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April as worries escalate

The acceleration in prices, which has been building for months, has unsettled financial markets and raised concerns that it could weaken the economic recovery from the pandemic recession.

Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department indicated the prices that consumers pay for everything from food and clothes to new cars rose at a faster pace than last month’s 0.6% rise. And during the past 12 months, prices are up 4.2% — the fastest rise since a 4.9% gain in the 12 months that ended in September 2008. Excluding volatile food and energy, core inflation jumped 0.9% in April.