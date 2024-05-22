Commissioner Goodell declines to expand on NFL's statement on Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Commissioner Roger Goodell declined Wednesday to expand on the NFL's statement distancing the league from comments made by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during a commencement address at a private Catholic college in Kansas.

“We have over 3,000 players,” Goodell said as the NFL concluded its spring meetings. “We have executives around the league that have a diversity of opinions and thoughts just like America does. I think that’s something that we treasure, and that’s part of, I think, ultimately what makes us as a society better.”

The league already said last week in a statement that Butker's comments and "views are not those of the NFL as an organization."