Nation & World News

Gretchen Walsh sets a world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic trials

Gretchen Walsh set a world record in the women’s 100-meter butterfly, posting a time of 55.18 seconds in a semifinal heat at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials
Gretchen Walsh reacts to her world record in her Women's 100 butterfly semifinals heat Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapoils. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Gretchen Walsh reacts to her world record in her Women's 100 butterfly semifinals heat Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapoils. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gretchen Walsh set a world record in the women's 100-meter butterfly Saturday night, posting a time of 55.18 seconds in a semifinal heat at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Walsh was more than a half-second under world-record pace at the turn and finished strong to eclipse the mark of 55.48 set by Sweden's Sarah Sjöström at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

She held her hand over her mouth as she looked at the scoreboard in disbelief, a “WR” beside her name.

The 21-year-old Walsh, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, who competes for the University of Virginia, will return for the finals Sunday night looking to claim a spot on her first Olympic team.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/summer-olympics

Gretchen Walsh swims during the Women's 100 butterfly semifinals heat Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapoils. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gretchen Walsh swims during the Women's 100 Butterfly Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapoils. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gretchen Walsh swims during the Women's 100 Butterfly Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapoils. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gretchen Walsh waves before the Women's 100 butterfly semifinals heat Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapoils. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gretchen Walsh reacts after her wolrd record Women's 100 butterfly semifinals heat Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapoils. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gretchen Walsh and Alex Shackell watch results after the Women's 100 Butterfly Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapoils. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gov. Brian Kemp

Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

Credit: Ben Hendren

Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery celebrates pioneering Black Atlantans

Credit: Marietta Fire Department

Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer
The Latest

Credit: AP

Shooting at splash pad in Detroit suburb leaves 'numerous wounded victims,' authorities...
2m ago
Katie Ledecky heading to her fourth Olympics, wins 400 freestyle at US swimming trials
2m ago
Maine police kill armed man after a night of gunfire, burned homes and another person...
4m ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.