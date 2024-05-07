BreakingNews
UPDATE | Arrest made in death of Dunwoody High student who collapsed at school
Nation & World News

Chinese leader Xi visits the French Pyrenees in a personal gesture by Macron

France’s president has hosted China’s leader at a remote mountain pass in the Pyrenees for private meetings
Updated 3 minutes ago

TOURMALET PASS, France (AP) — France's president hosted China's leader at a remote mountain pass in the Pyrenees on Tuesday for private meetings after a high-stakes state visit in Paris dominated by trade disputes and Russia's war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron made a point of inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Tourmalet Pass near the Spanish border, where Macron spent time as a child visiting his grandmother. It is meant to be a reciprocal gesture after Xi took Macron last year to the residence of the governor of Guangdong province, where the Chinese president's father once lived.

Snow coated nearby slopes after new snowfall overnight, and security was tightened around the area. The winding roads up to the pass were blocked by authorities Tuesday for dozens of kilometers.

Foggy weather, falling snow and brisk winds obscured the view of the dramatic Tourmalet Pass. Macron and Xi — together with their wives, Brigitte Macron and Peng Liyuan — visited a mountain restaurant. Before lunch, protected from the elements by umbrellas, they watched a traditional folk dance performance on the terrace. The leaders could be seen eating ham and blueberry pie, among other local specialties.

Macron presented Xi with a yellow Tour de France jersey — with the Tourmalet Pass one of the most famous climbs of the race — a woolen blanket made in the Pyrenees and a bottle of Armagnac, French broadcaster BFMTV said.

The mountain meetings come after a grandiose state visit by Xi on Monday that included a ceremonial welcome at the monument housing Napoleon’s tomb and a state dinner at the Elysee Palace with celebrities and magnates.

Xi left France from the Pyrenees on Tuesday evening by plane, in a departure ceremony that included military fanfare.

The Elysee said Tuesday it welcomed the dialogue between Macron and Xi, which was “friendly but also very frank," according to BFMTV. The broadcaster also noted that Macron had brought up the issue of human rights with the Chinese president, including “a few individual cases”.

Xi is on a trip to Europe aimed at reinvigorating relations at a time of global tensions. He heads next to Serbia and Hungary.

The last day of his visit to France came as authorities were searching the European Parliament office of a prominent German far-right lawmaker in Brussels on Tuesday, Germany's top prosecutor's office said.

Maximilian Krah, the Alternative for Germany party's top candidate in the upcoming European Parliament election, has been under scrutiny after an assistant of his was arrested last month on suspicion of spying for China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, right, enjoy a drink with French President Emmanuel Macron in a restaurant, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at the Tourmalet pass, in the Pyrenees mountains. French president is hosting China's leader at a remote mountain pass in the Pyrenees for private meetings, after a high-stakes state visit in Paris dominated by trade disputes and Russia's war in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron made a point of inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Tourmalet Pass near the Spanish border, where Macron spent time as a child visiting his grandmother. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and his wife Peng Liyuan watch folklore dancers, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at the Tourmalet pass, in the Pyrenees moutains. French president is hosting China's leader at a remote mountain pass in the Pyrenees for private meetings, after a high-stakes state visit in Paris dominated by trade disputes and Russia's war in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron made a point of inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Tourmalet Pass near the Spanish border, where Macron spent time as a child visiting his grandmother. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and his wife Peng Liyuan watch folklore dancers, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at the Tourmalet pass, in the Pyrenees mountains. French president is hosting China's leader at a remote mountain pass in the Pyrenees for private meetings, after a high-stakes state visit in Paris dominated by trade disputes and Russia's war in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron made a point of inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Tourmalet Pass near the Spanish border, where Macron spent time as a child visiting his grandmother. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and his wife Peng Liyuan watch folklore dancers, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at the Tourmalet pass, in the Pyrenees mountains. French president is hosting China's leader at a remote mountain pass in the Pyrenees for private meetings, after a high-stakes state visit in Paris dominated by trade disputes and Russia's war in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron made a point of inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Tourmalet Pass near the Spanish border, where Macron spent time as a child visiting his grandmother. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping, second right, and his wife Peng Liyuan, right, French President Emmanuel Macron, holding a Tour de Francecycling race jersey and his wife Brigitte Macron, left, discuss in a restaurant, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at the Tourmalet pass, in the Pyrenees mountains. French president is hosting China's leader at a remote mountain pass in the Pyrenees for private meetings, after a high-stakes state visit in Paris dominated by trade disputes and Russia's war in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron made a point of inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Tourmalet Pass near the Spanish border, where Macron spent time as a child visiting his grandmother. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, May 6, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron put trade disputes and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts on top of the agenda for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in France for a two-day state visit opening his European tour. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose with China's. President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan before a state diner at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a toast at a state dinner hosted for Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, May 6, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron put trade disputes and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts on top of the agenda for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in France for a two-day state visit opening his European tour. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French musician Jean-Michel Jarre and Chinese actress Gong Li arrive for a state diner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for China's President Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Architect Jean Nouvel, left, arrives for a state diner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for China's President Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, center, CEO of luxury group Kering, arrive to attend a state diner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for China's President Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French actress Sophie Marceau arrives to attend a state diner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for China's President Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French film director Luc Besson arrives to attend a state diner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for China's President Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

LVMH luxury group CEO Bernard Arnault and his daughter Delphine arrive for a state diner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for China's President Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, toasts with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, May 6, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron put trade disputes and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts on top of the agenda for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in France for a two-day state visit opening his European tour. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s 5th largest hotel unveils sweeping renovation. Take a look

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Arrest made in death of Dunwoody High student who collapsed at school
1h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Trump trial: Stormy Daniels shares 'excessive' details of Trump relationship in court
35m ago

Credit: AP

TikTok has sued the US over a law that could ban its app. What's the legal outlook?
26m ago

Credit: AP

TikTok has sued the US over a law that could ban its app. What's the legal outlook?
26m ago

Credit: Arthur Mola/AP

Where is Sundance going? All quiet as Atlanta, Savannah vie for festival
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Key takeaways from Stormy Daniels' testimony in Trump hush money trial
11m ago
Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump during occasionally graphic testimony in hush...
15m ago
In Holocaust remembrance, Biden condemns antisemitism sparked by college protests and...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants