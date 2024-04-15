BreakingNews
Cardi B, Queen Latifah and The Roots to headline the BET Experience concerts in Los Angeles

Cardi B, Queen Latifah and The Roots will headline concerts celebrating the return of the BET Experience in Los Angeles just days before the 2024 BET Awards
File - Cardi B arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cardi B, Queen Latifah and The Roots will headline concerts in the return of the BET Experience in Los Angeles just days before the 2024 BET Awards. The BET Experience makes a return after a five-year hiatus. The BET Awards will take place June 30. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B, Queen Latifah and The Roots will headline concerts to celebrate the return of the BET Experience in Los Angeles just days before the 2024 BET Awards.

BET announced Monday the star-studded lineup of the concert series, which makes a return after a five-year hiatus. It was canceled ahead of its 2020 event due to the coronavirus.

The BET Awards will take place June 30.

Cardi B, Gunna, Davido and Sexyy Red will perform June 28 at Crypto.com Arena. The Roots, Common, Latifah and Jungle Brothers are expected to hit the stage June 29 at the Hollywood Bowl.

More performers will be announced on a later date.

The BET Experience will also include the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center featuring seminars on fashion, health, food and financial empowerment.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

