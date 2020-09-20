BREAKING: Second GOP senator a ‘no’ to filling court seat before election

The House has no formal say in presidential nominations, a role the Constitution assigns to the Senate, and Pelosi, D-California, refused in a television interview to detail the “arrows in our quiver,” even when asked about trying to impeach Trump for a second time.

Ginsburg’s death Friday at age 87 has injected new ferocity into the election-year battle for the presidency and control of Congress, in a nation already struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, economic collapse and racial tension. The talk on the Sunday news shows gave a glimpse of the power tug over the timing of any vote to fill Ginsberg’s seat 44 days from the election.

Trump says he is obligated to act as soon as possible and had at least two women in mind for the seat. Most Republicans concurred on the need for speed and one named a practical reason: The nine-seat member, argued Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, must be full if called upon to decide the outcome of a disputed presidential election.

Democrats urged the GOP Senate majority to heed its own advice against filling the court’s lifetime slots so close to elections.

“The people pick the president. The president picks the justice,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota.

Pelosi was asked whether she would be open to the House undertaking impeachment proceedings against Trump or Attorney General William Barr, as a way of trying to stall the confirmation process. She did not rule out doing so.

“We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now,” she said. Pelosi had stopped by the Supreme Court in the quiet of Sunday morning to pay tribute to Ginsburg at the site that has filled since Friday with people, many leaving bouquets of flowers.

The next justice, Pelosi said, would help determine the survival of the Affordable Care Act. The court is scheduled to hear a lawsuit involving “Obamacare” on Nov. 10, which could affect the law’s protection of people with preexisting conditions.

“Those are the people the president wants to crush when he says he wants to replace the justice in this short period of time,” Pelosi said.

Nonetheless, the process was moving ahead. On a call with McConnell late Saturday, Trump mentioned two federal appeals court judges: Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa, according to a person familiar with the private conversation who was not authorized to publicly discuss the call and spoke on condition of anonymity.