X

Flowers, homemade signs by high court in Ruth Bader Ginsburg tribute

People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, one of the high court's liberal justices and a champion of gender equality, on Saturday in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, one of the high court's liberal justices and a champion of gender equality, on Saturday in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

National & World News | 32 minutes ago
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
Mourners dropping off bouquets, gathering outside Supreme Court in quiet tribute

WASHINGTON — Mourners dropped off bouquets and gathered outside the Supreme Court early Saturday in a quiet tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Homemade cardboard signs and a collection of flowers blanketed the court’s grounds.

Hours earlier, hundreds of people had turned out after hearing of Ginsburg's death. They wept and sang in a candlelight vigil, packing the high court’s steps in a spontaneous memorial.

ExploreFull coverage: The life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Scores of candles flickered in the nighttime wind as people knelt to leave flowers, American flags and handwritten condolence messages for Ginsburg, who died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court. Prayer candles with Ginsburg’s photo on them were also left on the steps.

People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Saturday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Saturday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Several times, dozens in the crowd broke out into song, singing “Amazing Grace” and “This Land is Your Land” as others embraced one another and wiped tears from their eyes. At one point, the crowd broke into a thunderous applause — lasting for about a minute — for Ginsburg.

ExploreJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87

“Thank you RBG,” one sign read. On the sidewalk, “RBG” was drawn inside a pink chalk heart.

Jennifer Berger, 37, said she felt compelled to join the large crowd that gathered to pay tribute to Ginsburg’s life.

People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Saturday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Saturday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

“I think it is important for us to recognize such a trailblazer,” she said. “It is amazing to see how many people are feeling this loss tonight and saying goodbye.”

ExploreSocial media reacts to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities.

People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Saturday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Saturday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

The memorial service remained mostly peaceful and somber, but it turned tense for several minutes after a man with a megaphone approached people in the crowd and began to chant that “Roe v. Wade is dead,” a reference to the landmark Supreme Court ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide.

Explore Powerful quotes from Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A large group confronted the man, leading to a brief shouting match. Many in the crowd began yelling “RBG” to try to drown out the man’s voice as he continued to say Republicans would push to quickly appoint a conservative justice to the court. Supreme Court police officers stood alongside the crowd, and the man eventually left the area.

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House on Saturday in Washington the morning after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House on Saturday in Washington the morning after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.