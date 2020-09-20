Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, the Supreme Court announced.
Ginsburg, who died Friday night at age 87 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, will be buried next to her husband, Martin, who died in 2010.
A private ceremony will be held for Ginsburg at the cemetery, which is also the final resting spot for many Supreme Court justices, the top court said in a statement.
Details were still scant Sunday about funeral plans, but The New York Times reported Ginsburg likely will lie in repose at the Supreme Court building.
Jewish tradition normally calls for the deceased to be buried within 24 hours of death. Rosh Hashana started Friday night, and that might have delayed funeral plans, The Associated Press reported.
Ginsburg, who served 27 years on the nation’s highest court, will join 13 other Supreme Court justices at Arlington National Cemetery, including former Chief Justices Earl Warren, William Rehnquist, William Howard Taft and Warren Burger.
Associate Justices Thurgood Marshall, John Paul Stevens and Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. are among the other Supreme Court members buried there.