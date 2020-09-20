Poll: Most Americans say wait for election to replace Ginsburg

A survey conducted Sept. 19-20 after Ginsburg’s death found that 62% of American adults said the vacancy should be filled by the winner of the Nov. 3 matchup between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, while 23% disagreed and the rest said they were unsure, Reuters reported.

Eight out of 10 Democrats -- and five in 10 Republicans -- agreed the appointment should be made after the election, according to the survey.