BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction
Nation & World News

Brad Stevens selected as NBA's executive of the year after Celtics' NBA-best regular season

Brad Stevens has been announced as the NBA’s executive of the year
FILE - Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens speaks at a news conference during the NBA basketball team's media day, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Boston. Brad Stevens was announced Tuesday, April 30, 2024, as the NBA's executive of the year. It's the first such award for Stevens, who is in his third season as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics after serving as their coach for eight seasons.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens speaks at a news conference during the NBA basketball team's media day, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Boston. Brad Stevens was announced Tuesday, April 30, 2024, as the NBA's executive of the year. It's the first such award for Stevens, who is in his third season as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics after serving as their coach for eight seasons.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago

Brad Stevens was announced Tuesday as the NBA's executive of the year.

It's the first such award for Stevens, who is in his third season as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics after serving as their coach for eight seasons.

The Celtics were an NBA-best 64-18 in the regular season.

The voting panel for the award consisted of team basketball executives from around the NBA.

Oklahoma City Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti and Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly finished in second and third place, respectively.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

The Boston Celtics celebrate at the end of of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton reprimanded for missed votes in initial 2022 primary count

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES
UGA professor criticizes reported student suspensions

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Coinbase Global Advisory Council

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Coinbase Global Advisory Council

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Stormy Daniels' former lawyer, others called to stand in Trump hush money trial
4m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Lilly rides Mounjaro, Zepbound to better-than-expected 1Q profit despite supply issues
8m ago
Supreme Court leaves in place a Texas law requiring pornographic websites to verify...
11m ago
THE LATEST
C-SPAN archives director, others called to stand in Trump hush money trial
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days