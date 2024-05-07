Borussia Dortmund reaches Champions League final by beating PSG 1-0 on Hummels header

PARIS (AP) — Central defender Mats Hummels headed Borussia Dortmund into the Champions League final as the German team won 1-0 at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Moments after Warren Zaïre-Emery missed an open goal for PSG, Hummels rose unchallenged to head in Julian Brandt's corner from the left in the 50th minute.

Dortmund won both legs 1-0 and largely contained PSG striker Kylian Mbappé, who is leaving at the end of the season.